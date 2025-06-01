Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made quite the catch, marrying his fiancée, musician and actress Hailee Steinfeld, on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The pair announced their engagement in November with the proposal taking place during the Bills' bye week. The following week, Allen described his bye as "fantastic." They were first linked together publicly in the spring of 2023.

The reigning MVP quarterback was in attendance and participating in Tuesday's voluntary organized team activities with the Bills, while Steinfeld is coming off the success of her latest film, "Sinners," which surpassed a $200 million domestic total.

Coach Sean McDermott was asked whether he had seen any jitters from Allen on Tuesday.

"Jitters from Josh? I'm not going to get into any of that," McDermott said. "Good try on that. But he is as confident and as calm, cool and collected as he always is."