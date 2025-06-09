Stephen A. Smith explains why he is in favor of Aaron Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (1:54)

The second week of NFL minicamps kicks off Monday, with 30 teams gathering for workouts after the Detroit Lions canceled their sessions and the Chicago Bears held theirs last week.

It's a chance to see who shows up after skipping voluntary workouts, how rookies perform against veterans, and how offensive and defensive systems look under new coordinators.

Here is one key thing our NFL Nation reporters will be watching from each team that hits the field this week:

Will James Cook make an appearance?

The running back has not attended organized team activities (OTAs) as he seeks a contract extension, but the team has insisted that Cook will be playing for the Bills this season. Three other members of the Bills' 2022 draft class received extensions. Cook, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and though there have been discussions with his representation, the two sides didn't agree.

Whether Cook comes to mandatory minicamp will be the next big step in how his situation progresses. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Who steps up in the secondary?

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is publicly on the trade block, but there is no obvious replacement on a team that was looking for a starting cornerback before deciding to move the former All-Pro.

Kader Kohou has been a starter, albeit primarily at nickel back, throughout his career. Can players such as fellow corners Cam Smith or Ethan Bonner take a major step forward in their development, or will the Dolphins rely on veteran free agents to fill the void? -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Will any wide receivers separate from the pack in mandatory camp?

The numbers bear watching, with Kayshon Boutte noting that the Patriots have 12 and, likely, only six will be on the initial roster.

Veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, third-year slot DeMario Douglas and 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams are viewed as safe. So that leaves a projected two spots for the remaining group that includes nine-year veteran Kendrick Bourne, third-year pro Boutte, 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round), and undrafted free agent Efton Chism III, among others.

Spring is often about building momentum for the start of training camp in late July, and each within that group has done something notable to set the stage for what looks like a spirited competition. -- Mike Reiss

Is anyone emerging as the No. 2 receiver?

The No. 1 is clear -- Garrett Wilson -- but there's a significant falloff after him.

Journeyman Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard are the most likely candidates, but neither brings a dynamic element to the passing offense. Rookie tight end Mason Taylor might be that guy someday, but it's a bit much to expect an immediate impact. The Wilson-Justin Fields chemistry is well-documented, dating to their Ohio State days, but Wilson will face an inordinate amount of coverage if the Jets don't have another threat. They used a third-round pick last year on Malachi Corley, thinking he'd be a starter, but he's out because of an undisclosed injury after a disappointing rookie year. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

*Week of June 16

Who will primarily work at left guard with the starters?

Left guard is the only starting job up for grabs on the NFL's top offense in 2024 after Baltimore didn't re-sign Patrick Mekari, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

This will likely be a battle between Ben Cleveland and Andrew Vorhees. Cleveland worked with the first team in the first week of OTAs, and Vorhees lined up with the starters at the start of Week 2. Both have limited starting experience.

Cleveland has seven career starts, and Vorhees has three. Rookie third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. could join this competition in training camp after he recovers from a shoulder injury. -- Jamison Hensley

Will defensive end Trey Hendrickson show up?

The team has let Hendrickson know that it plans on fining players who do not attend.

Last year, Ja'Marr Chase started his hold-in at minicamp that lasted throughout training camp. The mandatory minicamp will be the latest checkpoint on Hendrickson's situation, which could linger into camp. -- Ben Baby

Does anyone stand out in the Browns' four-way quarterback competition?

Coach Kevin Stefanski has cautioned not to read too much into practice-order reps in the spring, but veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett have split the bulk of first-team reps over rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Minicamp will be the last chance to make an impression before the competition heats up in training camp. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Will T.J. Watt be in attendance?

Now that Aaron Rodgers is in the fold and expected to be at minicamp, all eyes turn to Watt. The Steelers' star pass rusher is in contract negotiations and hasn't been spotted at voluntary workouts. Though Watt hasn't publicly discussed his contract status, he posted a photo of him flashing a peace sign after a game on his Instagram story earlier this offseason.

Watt attended minicamp and training camp but did only individual work as he held-in during his last contract negotiation. That record-setting deal eventually got done just before the season. This time, we'll get some indication of how negotiations are going when -- or if -- Watt reports to the practice facility for minicamp. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Will C.J. Stroud throw at minicamp?

Coach DeMeco Ryan said he has "no concerns" about Stroud, who is dealing with general soreness in his right shoulder, not throwing during OTAs.

The Texans have a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley and it would behoove them to have Stroud get some reps with a new offense. It doesn't make or break the offseason, but it probably won't become a distraction. Still, it would be good to see Stroud throw in minicamp. -- DJ Bien-Aime

What does Anthony Richardson Sr.'s injury do to the QB position battle?

The Colts wanted a quarterback competition this offseason, but Anthony Richardson's aggravated shoulder injury likely ended hopes of that at minicamp.

Richardson has been sidelined since last week and won't participate in this mandatory camp, so the stage belongs to Daniel Jones. This will be an ideal opportunity for the veteran, who is entering his seventh season, to demonstrate that he can be the Colts' starting quarterback.

Richardson's injury has already given Jones an edge in the QB battle. This week offers a chance to build some continuity with his receivers and offensive linemen in full-squad workouts as Jones won't be sharing first-team snaps, as planned. -- Stephen Holder

How much work will Travis Hunter get on defense?

In the first three OTAs that were open to the media, Hunter worked exclusively at receiver, but he has spent time at corner in several closed workouts and coach Liam Coen has been impressed.

"The movement skills and some of the man coverages, the feel in zone [coverage], you can definitely see how natural it is for him," Coen said. "He is trying to learn the calls as much as possible, but when you see him in the 7-on-7 and team settings, he does not look out of place by any means." -- Michael DiRocco

How will the reps be split between quarterbacks Cameron Ward and Will Levis?

It's critical to get Ward, this year's No. 1 pick, acclimated because he will likely earn the starting job. But don't count out Levis.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said there will be a competition during minicamp and training camp. Both quarterbacks took turns starting in 7-on-7s and team periods during OTAs.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is already impressed with Ward's vision and ability to find the open receiver. That's an early sign of progress. But the best way to prepare Ward is to increase reps, especially with the first team. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Will we get an idea of what the running back rotation will be?

When we last saw the Broncos' offense, Javonte Williams was the lead back, Audric Estime was a healthy inactive for the playoff loss in Buffalo and his replacement, Tyler Badie, got only two carries. Williams has since signed with the Cowboys in free agency.

It has been clear in OTAs that the Broncos wanted to get a long look at second-round rookie RJ Harvey, and coach Sean Payton has said that he sees Harvey as an every-down option. And though any minicamp conclusions should come with a caveat, it will be interesting to see how the workload is divided next week. -- Jeff Legwold

How much of a participant can Josh Simmons be?

The Chiefs drafted Simmons in the first round this year to solve their long-standing problem at left tackle, even though he's coming off a torn patellar tendon injury.

If Simmons is a full participant, that bodes well for his chances to start when the regular season begins. If not, his situation remains one to watch. The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore in free agency and he would step in if Simmons isn't ready to play. -- Adam Teicher

How will the cornerback competition continue to shape up?

During OTAs, Las Vegas had rookie Darien Porter and Eric Stokes getting first-team reps at outside cornerback while Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson had second-team reps. There's still plenty of time before the depth chart is finalized, but it's clear that the competition at cornerback is wide open. -- Ryan McFadden

What will the starting offensive line look like?

The Chargers have three solidified starters, with tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, as well as Mekhi Becton at right guard.

The starters at left guard and center, however, will be determined this offseason. Zion Johnson, who started as left guard the past two seasons, has taken snaps at center during OTAs. Trey Pipkins III, who played right guard last season, will be in the mix at left guard, and last year's starting center, Bradley Bozeman, and free agent signing, Andre James, should be in the mix at center and guard. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

What will Micah Parsons do?

The pass rusher missed most of OTAs, but he said on social media that he will be at minicamp. That doesn't mean he will do all of the on-field work as he awaits a lucrative extension. Earlier in the offseason, he hinted that he could attend activities but not do the on-field work, so call it a hold-in.

But Parsons also said that he learns better on the field than by video, which could affect how quickly he learns new coordinator Matt Eberflus' changes. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said that he and Parsons have been communicating throughout the offseason and he has no issues with Parsons' approach. -- Todd Archer

*Week of June 16

How do Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston look?

All eyes are on the Giants' quarterbacks this spring, summer -- and season. They will determine the team's ability to compete and the futures of coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

The Giants will get a better look at how Dart compares with starter Wilson at minicamp. "They'll all get reps," Daboll said about minicamp. That includes Tommy DeVito, who has been alongside Dart with the third-team offense at OTAs. -- Jordan Raanan

How do the new players on defense fit together?

The Eagles lost a host of defensive contributors this offseason, including cornerback Darius Slay Jr., edge rushers Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Milton Williams.

Meanwhile, starting linebacker Nakobe Dean is still rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon and "won't be back for a while," according to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Eagles will have a mix of up-and-comers such as cornerback Kelee Ringo, safety Sydney Brown and defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, and new additions in corner Adoree' Jackson, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and rookies Ty Robinson and Andrew Mukuba competing for those spots. First-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder) will eventually be in the mix as well but won't be on the field until sometime in August, per Fangio. -- Tim McManus

The state of CB Marshon Lattimore's game

Lattimore has skipped the voluntary OTA sessions, something he did his last couple of years in New Orleans, as well. The key for Lattimore is staying healthy during the season and playing at a high level -- that's why Washington traded for him last season.

Any questions about his durability can't be answered until the season. However, in his five games with Washington, he played to mixed results. For the Commanders to take a big step as a defense, it needs strong play from Lattimore. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears held their minicamp last week. -- Courtney Cronin

The Lions cancelled their scheduled minicamp. -- Eric Woodyard

What will Jaire Alexander do?

The former All-Pro cornerback missed all of the in-person work during the offseason program but reportedly will show up for the mandatory minicamp.

Whether he participates or if the team will want him to are the big questions. The Packers are open to keeping Alexander but not at his current pay rate of $17.5 million this season.

They might not want him to step on the field without a revised contract because if he got hurt, they'd have to pay his salary. The minicamp might force the two sides to reach a compromise. -- Rob Demovsky

How will J.J. McCarthy perform?

The 2024 No. 10 pick has taken all the first-team reps this spring after the departures of Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, and the decision to pass on signing free agent Aaron Rodgers.

In the OTAs open to reporters, McCarthy has displayed a mix of confident throws with the kind of hesitation, inaccuracy and mistakes you would expect from a first-time starter. At the very least, the Vikings want to end minicamp with an assurance that McCarthy has made enough progress to warrant opening training camp as the starter. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Will Kirk Cousins be in attendance?

The veteran quarterback and the organization have been in a passive standoff. Cousins has been at the facility a bit this spring, but has not been on the field at practice during OTAs.

That part of the offseason program is voluntary.

Minicamp is not, and if Cousins misses it, he could be fined. Cousins wants to be a starter and it won't happen in Atlanta with the franchise behind Michael Penix Jr. Cousins' preference is to be released, but the Falcons are comfortable with keeping him as a backup given his price tag ($27.5 million in 2025) or trading him if something arises. -- Marc Raimondi

What's the impact of first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan on quarterback Bryce Young and the offense?

The wide receiver out of Arizona was taken No. 8 instead of a player who could help the worst defense in the NFL last season.

It was the second straight year Carolina drafted a wide receiver in Round 1, and so far, the relationship between McMillan and Xavier Legette has been good. But will McMillan elevate the offense to outweigh the potential value of a defensive player at No. 8? -- David Newton

The quarterback battle

The battle for starting quarterback will last all summer, with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough trading most of the first-team reps.

But, minicamp will be the next step forward for both quarterbacks after several weeks of slowly ramping up competition with limited 7-on-7 work in OTAs. -- Katherine Terrell

How much will wide receiver Chris Godwin participate and where is he in his rehab from a dislocated left ankle?

Godwin was off to a blistering start last season before the injury in Week 7 ended his season. So, what will his participation look like? (Will he be on the sideline the whole time? Will he work off to the side with a member of the training staff? Will he do positional drills?)

General manager Jason Licht has said he expects Godwin to be ready for Week 1 but hasn't gone into detail beyond that. This could be the first time this offseason that we see how he's recovering. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

How has Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr.'s chemistry improved over the offseason?

Harrison was good as a rookie, but there were several noticeable miscommunications with Murray, who's entering his seventh season. The two spent considerable time together during the offseason, opting to work out in Arizona.

But how will it pay off? Minicamp will give a brief glimpse into their timing and execution. -- Josh Weinfuss

*Week of June 16

Do the Rams sign running back Kyren Williams to a contract extension?

Williams attended the beginning of the Rams' organized team activities, so there's no reason to believe he won't attend minicamp. Williams is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Rams general manager Les Snead said during the league meetings that the team "would definitely like to engineer a long-term partnership with Kyren." During OTAs, coach Sean McVay said the communication with Williams' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, about a contract extension has been "really healthy."

"We'll see where this goes, but I think it's been really healthy and positive progress, for sure," McVay said. -- Sarah Barshop

The 49ers' revamped defense

San Francisco said goodbye to its coordinator and nine defenders who started at least one game last season. To try to return that group to previously dominant levels, the 49ers dipped into their successful past, bringing back coordinator Robert Saleh.

Saleh has built San Francisco's defense from the ground up before, and though he has some core guys at the center of the group this time, the rebuild won't be easy.

The mandatory minicamp offers a closer look at how Saleh will make the pieces, including three potential rookie starters on the defensive line, fit into a scheme he said has evolved since 2020 when he was last San Francisco's coordinator. -- Nick Wagoner

*The Seahawks moved up their minicamp from June 17-19 to June 10-12

How's Sam Darnold looking?

There's no quarterback competition in Seattle, and as coach Mike Macdonald made clear, there's nothing other than an injury between now and Week 1 that could keep Darnold from starting.

But the Seahawks' new QB1 will be a focus as observers gauge how he's taking to coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense.

Two specific things bear watching in light of the uncertainties with Seattle's O-line as well as Darnold's awful finish to last season: 1) Is Darnold, who ranked 34th last year in average time before throw and was sacked nine times in the Vikings' playoff loss, getting the ball out on time? 2) How much is Kubiak's scheme helping him avoid sacks by getting him outside of the pocket? -- Brady Henderson