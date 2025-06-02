Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews said Monday that he retired from the NFL after 10 seasons because he wanted to play for only one team.

"I didn't want to go do it for another organization," he said. "That wasn't what I had in mind to finish my career. I wanted to finish it here and I did."

Andrews won two Super Bowl championships in New England after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Georgia in 2015 and was named a captain in his final eight seasons. He was released in March with a failed physical designation after being limited to four games in 2024 because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The 32-year-old Andrews overflowed with emotion during a retirement ceremony hosted by the team at Gillette Stadium on Monday. Owner Robert Kraft, who earlier in the day had attended memorial services for Colts owner Jim Irsay in Indianapolis, introduced Andrews after a tribute video from former teammates including Tom Brady played on the videoboard.

When Andrews arrived at the interview dais, he mentioned that he wrote his speech down because he was concerned that he wouldn't make it through without breaking down. Then he stopped to collect himself as tears flowed.

"As you can see, there's a lot of emotions," he said. "The one that kept sticking out to me was gratitude. When I look back on the 26 years I've been blessed to play this game, that's really all I could think about. Especially playing O-line since I was 6 years old, you learn very quickly that it's not about you, it's about the team. For my whole career, I've been surrounded by the best team anyone could ask for. So today, I'd like to show my gratitude to those who sacrificed and helped me."

Andrews' parents, Jeff and Patricia; his wife, Mackenzie; sons Ford and Worth; and agents Rich Rosa and Noel LaMontagne watched from the front row. Several current Patriots players, including quarterback Drake Maye, also attended, as did coach Mike Vrabel.

Andrews, who grew up in Johns Creek, Georgia, and is a nephew of the late NFL coach Dan Reeves, said his family is settling in New England full time. In the past, Andrews has expressed interest in becoming a scout or coach, but for now he plans to devote the majority of his time to his family and playing golf.

Of the role of football in his life, he said: "This game has given me so much. I've met some amazing people. Been places I've never imaged and done things I've never dreamed of. You've taught me so much about myself, while getting to play a child's game and call it a job. ... There is no better teacher of the game of life than football."