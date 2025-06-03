Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday he has "no concerns" about quarterback C.J. Stroud's limited throwing during spring practices due to "general soreness" in his shoulder.

The Texans opened OTAs on May 28 and Stroud hasn't thrown passes during any of the media's watching periods. The most Stroud has done with the starting offense is execute handoffs to running backs during 11-on-11 walk-throughs.

But Ryans isn't worried about the progression of his quarterback.

"There's no concerns with C.J.," Ryans said following the Texans' fifth OTA practice. "It's just general soreness. We are taking extra precaution with him. He'll be good to go. No concerns on my end."

When Ryans was asked if Stroud would throw during the Texans' mandatory minicamp next week, he didn't provide clarity and declined to answer if his Pro Bowl quarterback had any offseason treatment done on his throwing shoulder.

"When he's ready to go, he'll be ready to go," Ryans said.

Stroud is coming off a season where he took a beating in the pocket as he was sacked 52 times, second most in the NFL, and was pressured on 38.6% of his dropbacks (second most), according to Next Gen Stats.

The Kansas City Chiefs pummeled Stroud in the Texans' playoff loss. He was sacked eight times and pressured on 56% of his dropbacks -- the second highest in an NFL playoff game since ESPN began tracking pressure rates in 2009, trailing only former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (63%) in 2011.

To fix that problem the Texans overhauled the pass protection. Houston traded Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for draft picks. Left guard Kenyon Green was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson while right guard Shaq Mason was released.

To replace that trio which accounted for 41 starts in 2024, Houston signed left tackle Cam Robinson, swing tackle Trent Brown and left guard Laken Tomlinson, while trading for former Minnesota Vikings right guard Ed Ingram. Houston also traded up in the draft to select Minnesota left tackle Aireontae Ersery with the No. 48 pick to join a tackle room featuring Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher and Robinson.

Ryans also made coaching changes to improve protection around Stroud. He fired offensive line coach Chris Strausser and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. He replaced Strausser with Texans assistant offensive line coach Cole Popovich and hired former Los Angeles Rams tight end and pass game coordinator Nick Calley to replace Slowik.

The hope is with these moves that Stroud will be better protected so the Texans can get over the hump and get past the divisional round, something the franchise has never done.