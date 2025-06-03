EAGAN, Minn. -- Longtime Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, who for decades held the NFL record for most consecutive games played, died Tuesday after a long hospitalization, according to the team. He was 87.

Marshall joined the Vikings in their inaugural season in 1961 and played in every game thereafter. His record of 282 consecutive games played (270 with the Vikings), which he established upon retiring in 1979, stood until quarterback Brett Favre broke it -- while also in a Vikings uniform -- in 2009.

Marshall attended a Vikings practice that season to congratulate Favre and said at the time: "I told him I admired his career and was really happy that he was the one that is breaking that record."

Former Vikings great Jim Marshall played in 282 consecutive games during his 20-year career, a record that stood until Brett Favre broke it in 2009 while also wearing a Minnesota uniform. Vernon Biever/AP Photo

Marshall gained a permanent place in NFL Films lore in 1964 when he returned a fumble the wrong way in a game against the San Francisco 49ers, celebrating what he thought was a touchdown but instead was scored a safety. But his career accomplishments far outweighed that gaffe.

He was a Vikings captain for 14 seasons and appeared in four Super Bowls as part of the franchise's famed Purple People Eaters defense. Although sacks did not become an official statistic until 1982, a research project coordinated by Pro Football Reference credited him with 130.5, which would tie him for No. 22 in NFL history.

"The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall. No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement.

"A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim's unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career. Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow. His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim's loved ones."