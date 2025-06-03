Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is in danger of missing out on $500,000 from his 2025 base salary for not participating in the team's offseason program.

Diggs has opted to rehab his surgically repaired left knee in Miami and away from The Star. He was not in attendance for the first two phases of the offseason program, and he has not taken part in the organized team activities over the past three weeks.

According to his contract, Diggs needs to take part in 84.375% of the offseason program in order to avoid the $500,000 de-escalator.

The Cowboys' mandatory minicamp runs June 10 to 12. Any player who misses the minicamp is subject to fines, as well.

While the offseason program is voluntary, for years the Cowboys have had base-salary de-escalator clauses written into their large contracts that have been given out, including for quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, that all but guarantees a player's participation.

Diggs is believed to be the first player who could see a lowering of his base salary if the Cowboys choose to enforce the clause.

Even though Diggs is rehabilitating from surgery, the contract states a player, "must rehabilitate such injury as required by and under the supervision of the Club's Head Trainer until such time as full participation in the 'Off-Season Program' can be achieved. Supervised rehabilitation by Player with Club's Head Trainer will count towards Player's 84.375% completion requirement."

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said he spoke with Diggs last week and noted that Diggs had a checkup with the team doctors recently.

"All signs are positive," Schottenheimer said.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Diggs is "being diligent" in his rehab but also stated the team's preference is for Diggs to rehab with the organization.

"Our understanding is he's getting the work done and he'll be back in, and we'll get a good look at him next week [at the minicamp]," Jones said.

Last year, there was some frustration from the organization in how Diggs approached his rehab from the ACL injury. Speaking during draft weekend, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Diggs is "working hard."

"That's very important because if he will be very good and diligent as to his rehab process, then he'll get back quicker," Jones said then. "And he will arrive, when he does get back, sounder than if he has not worked as hard. He's more subject to injury. He's learned that one time. My point is, I have a lot of hope that his actual rehab and experience from the time before is really helping him out."

Diggs is scheduled to make $9 million this year under the five-year, $97 million deal he signed in 2023.

During the past two years, he played in 13 of a possible 34 regular-season games because of injury. In 2023, he suffered a torn ACL during practice before the third game of the season. Last season, he was limited to 11 games before a cartilage issue ended his campaign.

In January, Diggs underwent a chondral tissue graft in which pieces of bone and cartilage were transplanted into the affected area of his knee to improve the joint function. The timing of the surgery was related to the growing of the graft to help produce the best results.

Diggs is likely to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. If he opens the season on PUP, then he would miss at least the first four games. Former Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown underwent a similar procedure and continued his career.

"[We] won't have a feel for when he's going to be able to get in the middle of everything until we get to training camp when we're with him day in and day out and see how he's progressing," Stephen Jones said.

There is some concern at cornerback with the Diggs' injury and the loss of nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis in free agency.

The Cowboys have 2024 Pro Bowler DaRon Bland healthy after he missed the first 10 games last season because of foot surgery in August. The Cowboys traded for first-round pick Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.

Dallas selected Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round of April's draft, but he is recovering from an ACL injury suffered in September at East Carolina and might not be ready for the start of training camp, either. Caelen Carson, a fourth-round pick last year, is working back from offseason shoulder surgery, and Josh Butler is in the midst of a return from a torn ACL, as well.