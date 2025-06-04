Former coach Jon Gruden unveils the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule for the 2025 NFL season. (10:42)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their "Cut and Color Funds the Cure" event benefitting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation on Tuesday. It included quarterback Baker Mayfield getting his hair spray painted the team's colors of red and creamsicle by pediatric cancer survivors.

Entering its 11th year in 2025, the event had raised $760,000. As of Tuesday night, the team was nearing $80,000 in donations for 2025.

Mayfield stepped out of his chair and said to Bucs chief operating officer Brian Ford, who continued his annual tradition of having his head shaved, "How do I look? Fantastic?" Ford -- who single-handedly raised $66,183 -- responded, "Awesome!"

Looking good, @bakermayfield! 🔥



Like Mayfield, Bucs general manager Jason Licht opted for a red and creamsicle split look, as did All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs and 2024 first-round draft pick Graham Barton pulled out all the stops though, incorporating a new element for this year: hair extensions. Wirfs donned a single red extension and a creamsicle extension to pair with his red and creamsicle combo look, while Barton chose short creamsicle bangs with a longer creamsicle ponytail for the back.

Wirfs executed a textbook hair flip when leaving his two young stylists' chair and asked, "Does it look good?"

They each giggled.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke asked his young stylist Hannah, "Will you make me look pretty?"

"Yes," she said, spraying the top of his head creamsicle with red down the sides. At 6-foot-5, he had to lean back so she could reach the top of his head. "You're done!" she exclaimed.

"You look good!"