Why Packers WR Romeo Doubs has a lot on the line in 2025

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Sometimes it's easy to forget how simple Romeo Doubs makes things look on the football field. If anyone needed a reminder, it was on display again this week during the Green Bay Packers organized team activity practice.

On the second play of a simulated two-minute drive, the fourth-year receiver planted his foot, darted toward the sideline and snagged a 10-yard out-route to move the chains. Later in the drive, after Jayden Reed caught a 30-yard touchdown, Doubs easily corralled Jordan Love's pass for a game-winning 2-point conversion.

"He looks great out there," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Tuesday's OTA practice. "I don't know if you guys can tell a difference in his physique, he does look like a specimen out there. But he does, he does a great job."

Yet last season, everything seemed so difficult for Doubs. From his early-season suspension, after skipping two days of work, to a pair of concussions within eight weeks of each other, 2024 was hardly the year anyone had in mind for a player whose first two NFL seasons seemed as uncomplicated as could be.

Some of it was Doubs' own doing.

Four games into the season -- two of which were played without Love, who missed Weeks 2 and 3 because of the knee injury he sustained in the opener -- Doubs stopped showing up for work. He stayed home on Thursday and Friday before the Week 5 game against the Rams, failing to even call the team to let them know why he missed meetings and practices. He received a one-game suspension.

"I'm going to be completely honest with you, man, is there some regret behind that?" Doubs said this week. "There is, but obviously what's in the past stays in the past and I'm here with you all just answering these questions to the best of my ability."

When asked what he learned from that experience, Doubs said: "To be a better communicator."

Shortly after he returned from the suspension, Doubs had some of his best performances of the season: a two-touchdown game against the Cardinals in Week 6, followed by an eight-catch, 94-yard game in Week 7 against the Texans and a 72-yard game in Week 8 against the Jaguars.

Three weeks later, he sustained the first of two concussions over the final eight weeks of the season. The first one sidelined him for two games. The second one, which came in the playoff loss to the Eagles, ended his season and left questions about the long-term impact it might have on his career.

Doubs wouldn't say how long it took him to get cleared after his second concussions or what doctors told him about the likelihood of recurring concussions.

"It was a long process," Doubs said of his recovery. "Obviously it's very unfortunate to go out of a game with a concussion. I made sure I took care of myself this offseason. I just look forward to my process and progress throughout the course of this year."

Three seasons in, Doubs has 147 catches for 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns. He ranks tied for 23rd in the NFL among receivers in touchdown catches over the past three seasons.

However, he still does not have a 100-yard game.

Doubs has only this season remaining on his rookie contract. The Packers picked receivers in the first (Matthew Golden) and third (Savion Williams) of this year's draft. Christian Watson also is in the final year of his rookie deal, but his knee injury last season has complicated his situation. Either way, Doubs is very much playing for his future in Green Bay.

"My goal going into this year is to be a winner," Doubs said. "Obviously to be a player within this offense and ultimately to help out two [new] receivers that are here learning the system."

LaFleur said that's exactly what Doubs has done this offseason.

"He's come in, and he's just worked," LaFleur said. "And obviously he's played a lot of snaps for us and has had a lot of production. So I'm excited about where he's at."