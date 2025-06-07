Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- One thing is clear for the Houston Texans' retooled offense this offseason: The unit will need time to morph into the group coach DeMeco Ryans wants.

But Ryans is being patient with the offense's development as the team works through its offseason program and heads into mandatory minicamp next week.

"This is our first time lining up against an actual defense, so it takes time, and it's a process to get there," Ryans said. "We're not just going to line up and be where we want to be the first day -- that's not how I want it. You want to see that continued growth. Guys continue to push and keep getting better each day, and that's where we are."

There are new faces on offense. The offensive line room looks vastly different after Houston traded Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for draft picks and left guard Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Texans also released right guard Shaq Mason.

Houston signed left tackle Cam Robinson, swing tackle Trent Brown and left guard Laken Tomlinson, while trading for former Minnesota Vikings right guard Ed Ingram. Houston also traded up in the draft to select Minnesota left tackle Aireontae Ersery with the No. 48 pick to join a tackle room featuring Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher and Robinson. The new receivers include Christian Kirk, who came over from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to pair with Nico Collins.

There's also a new playcaller, as former Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator and tight end coach Nick Caley has replaced Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator.

Kirk sees the early vision from Caley for the offense and believes it has high potential.

"[Caley is] very intelligent and very smart," Kirk said. "He does a great job communicating to us what the expectations are, route detail, motions, formations, whatever the case may be. This offense is dynamic -- a lot of motions, a lot of pre-snap adjustments for the defense to have to deal with. I think you will see a lot of guys in different places to be able to make plays."

The first-year coordinator has been pleased with the development of the offense.

"It's what suits the strengths of the guys we got," Caley said. "I think we're in the discovery process through Phase 2 when we get to work with them on the field. Get an opportunity to see the different skill sets, different routes, different schemes we can potentially deploy this year. So, it's really an evolving process."

One of the lingering storylines during the spring has been quarterback C.J. Stroud's limited ability to throw. Through two weeks of OTA practices, Stroud hasn't thrown passes during 7-on-7s or 11-on-11s, and he hasn't taken any reps during team drills. The only time he's operated with the starting unit is during 11-on-11 offensive walkthroughs.

Ryans said Tuesday that Stroud is dealing with "general soreness" in his shoulder.

"There's no concerns with C.J.," Ryans said. "We are taking extra precaution with him. He'll be good to go. No concerns on my end."

Despite being limited, Stroud's still been taking advantage of the mental reps.

"It starts in the film room," Caley said. "Starts in the meeting and the preparation going into it and trying to prepare and learn the details and nuances of everything we are doing. You get mental reps out here. Being out here, he's involved in all the communication, he's tapped in, he's into it. I've been very pleased when he's out here."

Still, Caley says his players have been "working their tails off," and he's satisfied with the progress of the group. He's confident that the learning process will still take place Tuesday and Wednesday, when the Texans have mandatory minicamp, even if Stroud isn't able to go.

"We're tracking and growing every day," Caley said. "We are learning. There are mistakes and trials and errors, and we are growing and improving and eliminating repeated mistakes. The guys have a great attitude."