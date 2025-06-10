Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The offseason started with a pretty clear ultimatum from Cincinnati Bengals exec Duke Tobin to second-year wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

After a disappointing first season with several off-field questions (both football and non-football related), Tobin made it very clear it's now or never for Burton -- if playing in Cincinnati will be part of his future.

"I don't think it's fair to say -- I think I have said it," Tobin told reporters in February at the combine. "How many times do I have to say it?"

The message has apparently been received. Burton has earned good marks from teammates, including quarterback Joe Burrow, as he prepares for the upcoming season. As far as personal stakes go, few have more riding on the 2025 season than Burton, last year's third-round pick out of Alabama.

In front of his locker recently, Burton spoke to reporters and said all the right things. But he knows it will take more than that to show he belongs.

"At the end of the day, actions over words," Burton said. "So I prefer to just keep working, keep my head down and hope for the best."

Dating back to his time in college, Burton's talent has been undeniable. In two seasons at Alabama, he led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards. But there were character questions surrounding Burton.

Last preseason, Burton said he wanted to justify the Bengals' decision to draft him when every other team passed. Instead, those concerns about Burton were amplified.

In Week 9, Burton was a healthy scratch after he missed a walk-through the day before Cincinnati played the Las Vegas Raiders. He played in the next six games before he was inactive again for the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 4.

Earlier that week, a woman Burton was dating filed a police report that alleged two incidents in a nine-day span. In the first event, the woman said Burton pushed her down a flight of stairs. Later, Burton allegedly threw her to the ground and broke her phone. She declined to press charges.

Last Tuesday was Burton's first time speaking to the media since the end of last season. When asked why he did not travel to Pittsburgh, Burton shook his head and declined to comment.

That summed up his general mood surrounding last season. Instead of offering introspection on his rookie season, he shifted his gaze toward 2025.

"I'm really focused on this year, focused on this team, focused on what I could do for them and focused on creating a better relationship with my guys," Burton said. That's all I'm pretty much worried about."

So far, he has made a good impression on his teammates. Wide receiver Tee Higgins praised Burton's consistency. That was one of the biggest things Burton learned from watching Higgins and fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Burrow has long been one of Burton's biggest advocates, and he believes Burton has vastly improved.

"[He] has taken it very seriously," Burrow said May 20. "Has matured, it seems like. That's exciting to see. Based on the conversations that we have had, he's in a good spot mentally and physically. And he's been working hard, which is exciting to see."

If Burton can maximize his chances, he could have a similar impact as teammate Andrei Iosivas, who has 10 career touchdowns in just 51 total receptions. Given the contract extensions given to Chase ($161 million), Higgins ($115 million) and tight end Mike Gesicki ($25.5 million) this offseason, those three will likely get the bulk of the passing targets.

But the Bengals know what Burton is capable of producing. It's just a matter of him making the most of his chances.

"We made the [draft] choice with eyes wide open," Tobin said at the combine. "We're not giving up on him, and hopefully he goes into it and shows the talent that he has."