Longtime Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman and Super Bowl XII champion Tom Rafferty died Thursday at 70.

Rafferty played in 221 combined regular-season and playoff games at guard and center from 1976-89, bridging the careers of Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

Rafferty's daughter, Rachel Powers, confirmed his passing Thursday in Windsor, Colorado, following a stroke. He had been hospitalized since early May.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State in 1976, Rafferty started in the Cowboys' 27-10 win against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII and in their 35-31 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIII.

On Jan. 3, 1983, Rafferty's block helped spring Tony Dorsett's NFL-record 99-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rafferty worked in sports equipment sales following his retirement from the NFL.

He is survived by his wife, their son and daughter and two grandchildren.