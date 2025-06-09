Booger McFarland says Aaron Rodgers had better skill players in New York and sees him joining Pittsburgh as a downgrade. (1:40)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- When mandatory minicamp opened last June, the New York Jets made news for the wrong reasons. Two of their most prominent players were no-shows. One was on the other side of the world, investigating the riddle of the Sphinx. The other was on the other side of New Jersey, spinning his own riddle with a perplexing holdout.

The latter was newly-acquired edge rusher Haason Reddick, who would continue his holdout until October. The former was quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who decided to skip minicamp in favor of a vacation to Egypt. It was a bad look for Rodgers and the Jets, who became enveloped in a controversy that could've been easily avoided.

A year later, no one is talking about camels and pyramids around the Jets. For a change, the focus is on football.

"The players get it," first-year coach Aaron Glenn said. "Each day we go out, man, we go out with a purpose. We don't waste the day, and the guys are on point."

Glenn praised his players' work ethic and participation level throughout the voluntary portion of the offseason, which concluded last week. Next up is the mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday -- another step in Glenn's quest to rebuild the Jets' culture. A distraction-free spring certainly helps, but that's only part of the process of flipping a losing situation (nine straight sub-.500 seasons).

It takes talent, and it's fair to wonder if the Jets have regressed in that area. Let's make a position-by-position comparison to last season and look at whether they're better, the same or worse:

Quarterback

2025: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor

2024: Rodgers, Taylor

Rodgers is one of the most accomplished passers in history, so this is a no-brainer, right? Not exactly. Based on the what have you done lately criterion, it's closer than you think. In their past 17 starts, Fields is superior to Rodgers in Total QBR (52.0 to 48.0), completion percentage over expected (2.4% to -5.2%) and yards per attempt (7.0 to 6.7). Fields also has a better record as a starter -- 9-8 to 5-12.

Truthfully, neither one played well over that span. The mitigating factor: Rodgers was in his age-41 season, coming off a torn Achilles. If Fields doesn't improve on these numbers in 2025, the Jets could be in trouble. They believe Fields, 26, is an ascending player. His understated demeanor should make him a better fit with Glenn than Rodgers would've been.

"I'm not going to go out there and say that he's the next Joe Namath or anything like that," Glenn said about Fields, "but I will tell you what: He's going to be a good player for us, and I'm excited with what he's going to do for us this season."

Result: Same.

play 1:02 Why Louis Riddick thinks Justin Fields will have a career year Louis Riddick explains why Justin Fields could have a career year with the Jets.

Running back

2025: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis

2024: Hall, Allen, Davis

Same group, different approach.

The Jets want to run the ball, and the plan is to utilize all three backs. Hall was the focal point last season, but he rushed for only 876 yards, in part, because the offense revolved around Rodgers' passing. Hall never reached 20 rushing attempts in a game, which is difficult to believe for a player of his ability. If he's not a high-volume runner again this season, it won't be because of neglect. It will be because Allen and Davis are talented, too, and Glenn has made it clear he wants them involved.

Result: Same.

Wide receiver

2025: Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith, Malachi Corley

2024: Wilson, Davante Adams, Lazard, Gipson, Mike Williams (traded at midseason), Corley

Adams was a three-month rental, but he produced impressive numbers -- 67 receptions, 857 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. The current roster has no one who can replicate those numbers in a WR2 role, which means opponents will focus their game plan on Wilson.

Reynolds and Lazard are what they are -- experienced, big-bodied targets with modest speed and production. Neither one has caught more than 60 balls in a season. They are what Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells used to call stop-gap players.

The Jets' hope is that rookie speedster Arian Smith can work his way into the mix, but that's asking a lot. It's time for Corley, a former third-round pick who's coming off a disappointing rookie year, to make his move. His minicamp status is uncertain, as he sat out the latter portion of OTAs with an undisclosed injury.

Result: Worse.

Tight end

2025: Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt

2024: Tyler Conklin, Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah

The initial thought is to say the position regressed because Conklin (270 receptions over three seasons) is gone but take a closer look: He was a possession receiver, basically a checkdown option. Taylor, this year's second-round pick, has a chance to be more than that. The question is, how long will it take before he gets comfortable? The coaches like Taylor's potential as a blocker, which matters in this offense. After three nondescript seasons, Ruckert has shown improvement, according to Glenn.

This will be a better blocking unit than last season, but the same can't be said about the receiving -- yet.

Result: Same.

Offensive line

2025: Olu Fashanu, John Simpson, Joe Tippmann/Josh Myers, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor, Max Mitchell, Carter Warren,

2024: Tyron Smith/Fashanu, Simpson, Tippmann, Vera-Tucker, Morgan Moses, Mitchell, Warren.

This is a much younger and more mobile line than last year's group, especially with Membou (2025 first round) replacing Moses, 34, at right tackle. There will be some growing pains, even with Fashanu (2024 first round), but the ceiling for the starting five is high. It should be, considering it includes three former first-round picks.

The key is solidifying the all-important center position, as Tippmann and Myers (a four-year starter for the Green Bay Packers) continue to battle for the job. The depth at center and tackle is improved over last year.

Result: Better.

Defensive line

2025: Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald IV, Jermaine Johnson, Byron Cowart, Micheal Clemons, Derrick Nnadi, Jay Tufele, Tyler Baron, Leonard Taylor III

2024: Williams, McDonald, Clemons, Reddick, Javon Kinlaw, Solomon Thomas, Taylor

In 2023, this was the strongest and deepest position group on the team. Not anymore. The talent level has plateaued after dropping off last season. Williams and McDonald comprise a nice inside-outside tandem. If Johnson (Achilles surgery) returns to his 2023 form, the Jets will have three quality linemen for their 4-3 front. Cowart, a veteran wide-body, has the inside track on the fourth starting job. The rest of the players are rotation-caliber.

Depth is a question, especially on the edge, though it won't take much to replace Reddick's production (one sack).

Result: Better (if Johnson is 100%).

Jermaine Johnson is taken off the field after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 2 last year. George Walker IV/AP

Linebacker

2025: Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams, Jamin Davis, Zaire Barnes,

2024: Sherwood, Williams, C.J. Mosley, Chazz Surratt, Barnes, Davis

They will roll again with Sherwood and Williams as their every down linebackers, and that's not a bad thing. They might be undersized, but they bring turbo-like speed to the position. The new regime expects big things out of Sherwood, who was rewarded with a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason. Mosley's leadership will be missed, but the team had little choice but to move on, considering age, cap and injury.

Result: Same.

Secondary

2025: Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens, Andre Cisco, Tony Adams, Michael Carter II, Isaiah Oliver, Azareye'h Thomas, Kris Boyd, Malachi Moore, Qwan'tez Stiggers

2024: Gardner, D.J. Reed, Chuck Clark, Adams, Carter, Oliver, Brandin Echols, Jalen Mills, Ashtyn Davis, Stiggers

It all hinges on the Stephens-for-Reed swap at cornerback. They saved $9 million in guarantees by signing Stephens and letting Reed walk in free agency, but did they get better? It's hard to say they did because Stephens is coming off a down year with the Baltimore Ravens; he was targeted 98 times as the nearest defender, fifth most among corners, per Next Gen Stats. The Jets believe he's better than his stats, that he's an ideal scheme fit.

Cisco is a slight upgrade over Clark at safety in terms of pass coverage, though he, too, is coming off a subpar season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Result: Worse.

Special teams

2025: K Anders Carlson/Caden Davis, P Austin McNamara/Kai Kroeger, PR Gipson, KR Kene Nwangwu

2024: K Greg Zuerlein, P Thomas Morstead, PR Gipson, KR Gipson

Do we really have to draw a conclusion? Statistically, Zuerlein and Morstead were among the worst at their respective positions last season, resulting in pink slips. Their potential replacements are largely untested, except for Carlson, a former draft pick of the Packers, who has bounced around.

P.S. The Packers drafted him with a pick acquired from the Jets in the 2023 Rodgers trade. It always comes back to Rodgers.

Result: Same.

Summary

The Jets improved on both lines, which should make them a more physical team than last season. They regressed at wide receiver and in the secondary but held steady in the other areas. If you're scoring at home, it's a toss-up between 2024 and 2025, although it feels like the current roster has a few more holes than last season because of depth issues in key positions.

Their projected win total is 6.7, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. The only AFC team with a lower projection is the Cleveland Browns (6.3). Of course, a lot can happen between now and Sept. 7, when the Jets open the season against Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Glenn has refrained from discussing any expectations, saying, "We're in underwear. Once we get the pads on [in training camp], I can give you a better answer."

Final result: Same.