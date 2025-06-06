Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk give their thoughts on Derrick Henry signing a 2-year extension with the Ravens. (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL's most interesting side bet - one involving Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Hollywood's most famous "Waterboy" - is official.

A 2,000-yard rushing season for Henry this year will get him into the NFL record book - as well as an Adam Sandler movie.

This added incentive originated on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, when Dan Patrick told Henry that he would get the five-time Pro Bowl player in a Sandler movie if he surpassed 2,000 yards rushing this season. Two days later, King Henry had a deal with Happy Gilmore himself.

On Thursday, Henry was handed a phone on the practice field that contained a video message from Sandler.

"Two thousand yards-plus this year not only gets you in a movie but we'll have a nice dinner together and talk about Dan Patrick's facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it," Sandler said. "I love ya and keep it up."

Henry is one of nine NFL players to produce a 2,000-yard rushing season, when he did so in 2020. If he eclipses 2,000 yards in 2025, he would become the first NFL player to record the accomplishment twice and now could earn a cameo with his favorite actor.

Adam Sandler's keeping his side of the bet... now it's your turn @KingHenry_2! @Ravens RB Derrick Henry reacts to his favorite actor, @AdamSandler, promising him a spot in an upcoming movie with a 2,000 yard season in 2025 👀 pic.twitter.com/5PaSboZczI — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 6, 2025

This unlikely pairing of an All-Pro running back and "Billy Madison" star started earlier this week, when Henry was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his recent two-year, $30 million extension. The conversation turned to Patrick's sweatshirt, which was given to him by Sandler.

Henry then asked Patrick, "Can you do me a favor? If you ever see him again, tell him I'm a really big fan and would really love to meet him one day."

When Patrick said he would get Henry in a Sandler movie if he rushed for over 2,000 yards, Henry quickly responded, "All right, cool. Say no more."

A few days later, Ravens senior vice president of communications Chad Steele handed a phone to Henry with Sandler's video. "Damn, that's my dawg," Henry said when he saw Sandler.

Henry later wrote on social media: "Dan you're a real one & Adam Sandler is da goat!! I appreciate the extra motivation!"