CINCINNATI -- Former NFL defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Saturday morning in greater Cincinnati, court records show.

Jones, 41, was booked just before 2 a.m. Saturday into Kenton County jail, according to the court log. He was arrested by the Covington Police Department and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, and assault of a police officer or a probation officer. Jones posted a $10,000 bond and was released around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Other details regarding the arrest were not immediately made available.

Saturday's arrest in Covington, which is directly across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, marks at least the fourth time since 2021 that Jones has been arrested. He has now been booked on a public intoxication charge three years in a row.

In 2023, Jones was removed from a flight scheduled to take off from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and was charged with alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, according to The Associated Press. Last year, Jones was arrested for public intoxication and assaulting a peace officer while in Arlington, Texas, for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing event.

The most serious incident in recent years was in 2021, when Jones pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor assault for an altercation at a Cincinnati bar. He ultimately served 18 days in jail, Hamilton County court records show.

Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft and spent 12 seasons in the NFL from 2005 to 2018, with eight of those seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was an All-Pro selection as a kick returner in 2014 and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a cornerback.