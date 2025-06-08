Nick Chubb hits a spin move to find the end zone and put the Browns on the board. (0:25)

HOUSTON -- Four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Houston Texans on Monday, sources told ESPN.

The signing is contingent on Chubb passing a physical.

The former Cleveland Browns running back would join a Texans rushing attack led by two-time Pro Bowler Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and fourth-round pick Woody Marks out of USC.

Chubb, a 2018 second-round pick out of Georgia, ranks third on the Browns' career rushing list (6,843) after spending the first seven years of his career in Cleveland.

Injuries derailed Chubb's Browns tenure, as he suffered a severe knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That forced him to miss the first six games of the 2024 season, before he returned in Week 7 and scored a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Chubb failed to regain his Pro Bowl form before his season ended prematurely due to a broken foot in Week 15.

In eight games, he ran for 332 yards and recorded career-lows in yards per attempt (3.3) and percentage of carries that gained at least 10 yards (4.9%).

Houston hopes Chubb can recapture his pre-injury form and form a one-two combo with Mixon, who totaled 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns en route to earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2024.

