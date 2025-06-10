Aaron Rodgers says Mike Tomlin played a major role in his decision to join the Steelers. (1:15)

Aaron Rodgers has had an eventful offseason.

After the four-time MVP quarterback agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers revealed another notable life event -- he recently got married.

When Rodgers addressed the media for the first time as a Steeler on Tuesday during the team's minicamp, he wore a ring on his finger that drew questions as to what the ring was. His response?

"It's a wedding ring," Rodgers told reporters.

Aaron Rodgers tells me the ring on his finger is a wedding - not an Oura - ring.



Rodgers, 41, revealed that he's been married for a couple of months but has yet to publicly confirm the identity of his wife. Speculation of his marriage began when the Steelers announced the signing with a photo of him that featured an apparent wedding ring on his left hand. During Pittsburgh's minicamp, Rodgers was seen practicing with a ring on the ring finger on his left hand -- the opposite of his throwing hand.

He officially signed a $13.65 million deal after passing his physical at the Steelers' team facility on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rodgers' deal includes $10 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $19.5 million with incentives added.

Rodgers, who parted ways with the New York Jets in February, threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns last season for the Jets.

Reporting from Brooke Pryor contributed to this story.