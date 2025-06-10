Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart is still waiting to take his first practice reps in the NFL.

And in his mind, there's no argument about why that hasn't happened yet. Seated at his locker on Tuesday, the team's 17th overall draft pick said he is on firm ground in the contract dispute between himself and the Bengals. Stewart has yet to sign his rookie contract or the participation waiver as the two sides try to smooth over language in his deal.

There is no end in sight for the stalemate. And as Stewart told reporters after the first day of the team's mandatory minicamp, he believes it's not because of a hold-up on his end.

"In my case, I'm 100% right," Stewart said when asked by ESPN about how long the situation could last. "I'm not asking for nothing that's never been done before. In (the team's case), y'all just want to win an argument instead of winning more games, in my opinion."

That's a pretty heavy barb from a rookie. But he has the support from his teammates. Others in the locker room have told him that he's going about things the right way as he fights for language in his contract that mirrors what other Bengals picks have received in previous years.

"It's made it very easy when the people in your locker room say you're doing the right things," Stewart said. "Especially the star players."

Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., the team's second-round draft pick, has also yet to sign his rookie contract. However, he has participated in drills in recent weeks, including the first day of the team's minicamp.

Stewart is one of two notable defensive ends who are at odds with the team about a contract. Star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson did not report for the team's mandatory minicamp. He is looking for a long-term contract extension as he enters the final year of his current deal.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said that has been a distraction for the team. But like Stewart, Hendrickson has the players' support in his respective battle with the front office.

"You'd love to have none, but that's life in the NFL," Burrow said of contract disputes. "We're all supporting Trey and would love for him to be back."