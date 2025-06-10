Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with running back J.K. Dobbins, adding another backfield option to a rotation that will be a work in progress as they move through training camp and into the regular season.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that Dobbins' deal is for one year and $2.75 million and could rise to over $5 million with incentives.

Broncos coach Sean Payton would not confirm any reports of the agreement when asked after Tuesday's minicamp practice, saying, "We're close, I'll tell you tomorrow."

Dobbins visited the Broncos' facility last week, and negotiations had been underway since.

The Los Angeles Chargers placed a one-year unrestricted free agent tender offer on Dobbins and had he not agreed to a deal with another team by July 23, they would have had exclusive negotiating rights with him.

Dobbins, who has dealt with multiple injuries since being drafted in 2020, posted career bests in rushing yards (905), receptions (32) and receiving yards (153) last season and tied his career best with nine rushing touchdowns.

He rushed for 96 yards on 25 carries in a Week 6 Chargers win over the Broncos last season.

"He's a good back, especially when healthy,'' Denver safety Brandon Jones said. "... He was one of the running backs who had one of the better games against us last year, so I'm super excited."

The 26-year-old Dobbins missed the 2021 season because of a torn ACL, missed all but one game of the 2023 season because of a torn Achilles and missed four games last season because of an MCL sprain.

Javonte Williams, who led the Broncos in carries (139) and rushing yards (513) in 2024, signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. As the best pass protector among the running backs, Williams was often the one deployed on third-down or long passing situations.

Denver figures to give Dobbins a long look in that third-down role ahead of Week 1.

The Broncos return four running backs who had carries last season in Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Blake Watson and Tyler Badie. Among those four, McLaughlin, whom Payton has said might be undersized for some of the work in pass protection despite his willingness to take on rushers, had the most rushing yards (430) on the team last season as well as most rushing touchdowns (four).

The Broncos also traded up in the second round of April's NFL draft to select Central Florida running back RJ Harvey. Payton has lauded Harvey's offseason work and has said he believes he eventually can be a player who plays in every down and distance situation.

Harvey has been working in the offense since the team's May rookie minicamp, followed by two sessions of OTAs to go with this week's minicamp.