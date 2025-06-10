Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Less than two months before he turns 28 years old, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Tuesday that he feels the best he has ever felt physically and mentally as he enters what he described as his "prime."

"I feel great," Murray said. "I feel great personally."

Murray's birthday will be on Aug. 7, about three weeks into his seventh training camp. When asked after the first day of Arizona's three-day minicamp what Murray could look like in his prime, he said: "Bowl...ring...rings."

While a Super Bowl is on Murray's mind as a long-term goal, the former first overall pick isn't concerning himself at the moment with making the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and just the second time since he entered the NFL in 2019.

Regardless of how strong that itch is to return to the postseason.

"Taking it one day at a time, taking it one day at a time," Murray said. "Do I believe we have what it takes? For sure, for sure, but I'm not looking at the season like that. I'm just taking it one day at a time."

A healthy Murray gives the Cardinals their best chance at making the playoffs in four years and the former Heisman Trophy winner has dedicated himself to ensuring he stays on the field.

Murray took off just one week after the season and hasn't "stopped since." He said he doesn't "feel right" taking more than two days off in a row. While the upcoming downtime after minicamp will be a much-needed reprieve before the grind of training camp and the season commence, Murray said, it also puts a pause in progress.

"I think it'll be nice to go see your family before the season starts and spending some downtime to collect your thoughts and get ready for go time," he said.

"Kind of unfortunate it's got to end. You get into the thick of it, feel good getting confidence up, get to be around the guys every day and then you got to disperse, which is unfortunate, but I'm really pleased and love being here, just getting to play the game that we love every single day."