PITTSBURGH -- For Aaron Rodgers, continuing his playing career and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers was a decision that was "best for my soul."

After officially signing his one-year, $13.65 million contract Saturday, the 41-year-old began his 21st season Tuesday by attending the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Steelers practice facility.

"I don't need it for my ego," the four-time MVP said in his first public comments since April. "I don't need it to keep playing. A lot of decisions that I've made over my career and life from strictly the ego, even if they turn out well, are always unfulfilling. But the decisions made from the soul are usually pretty fulfilling.

"This was a decision that was best for my soul and I felt like being here with coach [Mike Tomlin] and the guys that got here, and the opportunity here was the best for me and I'm excited to be here."

Though there were discussions with other teams, including the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers said the Steelers were the only true option for his 2025 season.

"There were conversations with other organizations, for sure," he said. "But again, the rapport that fell in between me and Mike made it to where, as I was going through my personal stuff, there wasn't any other option for me. It was here or not play."

More than 70 days passed between Rodgers' covert visit to Pittsburgh early in free agency and him officially becoming a Steeler. He previously said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he was delaying his decision as members of his close circle dealt with "difficult stuff."

He said he signed now because those circumstances were getting better.

"I was dealing with a lot of things in my personal life, and some things improved a little bit where I felt like I could fully be all in here with the guys," said Rodgers, who added later he got married within the last couple of months. "Had a great conversation with Mike throughout the entire process and Omar [Khan, Steelers GM], but it's good to get that done and get behind us."

Rodgers reiterated that Tomlin was the primary draw for him, and the pair remained in contact throughout his prolonged decision-making process.

"It starts with Mike Tomlin," he said. "I've been a fan of his for a long time. There's a few iconic franchises in the NFL. I played for one of 'em for 18 years. This is another one of those. There's something special about obviously this area. So many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh. I feel like Pittsburgh has been a part of my career from the beginning."

Aaron Rodgers was fourth in QB reps Tuesday, which coach Mike Tomlin said was by design. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Rodgers arrived at the team facility at 7:19 a.m, and was greeted by a fan who was quick to tell him that the quarterback broke his heart when the Green Bay Packers beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. At the team meeting an hour later, Rodgers told the team he was "all in," center Zach Frazier said. During the afternoon practice, Rodgers watched all of the team periods and went fourth during the individual quarterback reps behind Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard. That was by design as Rodgers gets up to speed.

"I'll be really straightforward with you," Tomlin said, explaining the decision. "June reps are a heck of a lot more important for a guy like Will Howard at this stage of his career than the guy who's been doing it for 20 years. And so whatever snaps he gets you take away from a guy like Will Howard, and we're trying to get this collective ready for training camp."

Though Rodgers has been a leader in his other two stops, he demurred when asked if he would take on a similar role within the Steelers offense.

"I just want to be a servant leader here and just pass on the knowledge that I've had for 20 years, the experience and just try and fit in with the guys, get to know 'em, let them get to know me and just enjoy the process," he said. "This is -- everything's new. It's like the first day of school. I don't know a lot of guys' names. They don't have names on the back of the jerseys here. They don't have names on the doors in the meeting rooms. I literally walk out of the locker room, lost, try and grab somebody, 'Hey, where am I going?' But I'll get the feel of it and I'm excited about making this home."