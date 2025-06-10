EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Tuesday that he had a successful cardiac ablation and offseason hip replacement surgery.

"The doctors can't find anything wrong with me," Harbaugh said. "A-grade."

In a game against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 of last season, Harbaugh, 61, had a flare-up with atrial flutter, a type of arrhythmia that causes the heart to beat at an abnormally high rate. Harbaugh went to the locker room, where paramedics treated him and his heart eventually returned to a normal rhythm.

Harbaugh returned in the first quarter and coached the remainder of that game, then wore a heart monitor for two weeks during the season.

Harbaugh has had three instances with atrial flutter, the last coming in 2012. Harbaugh was coaching the San Francisco 49ers in a game against the Chicago Bears on "Monday Night Football," when he felt an irregular heartbeat but finished coaching the game and saw doctors afterward.

Regarding Harbaugh's hip, he previously walked with a significant limp that appears to have lessened with the surgery. Harbaugh has said previously that he wouldn't consider retiring because of his health issues.

"It would take my heart stopping for me not to be out there on the sideline," Harbaugh said in October.