Adam Schefter reacts to Saquon Barkley saying he's not retiring anytime soon. (0:44)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley hurdled to the top of the NFL's year-end list for retail sales, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.

The Super Bowl LIX champion and 2024 NFL rushing leader became the first running back since 2017 to finish No. 1 on the chart, which tracked the sales of officially licensed player products from March 1, 2024, to Feb. 28, 2025.