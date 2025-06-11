Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley hurdled to the top of the NFL's year-end list for retail sales, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.
The Super Bowl LIX champion and 2024 NFL rushing leader became the first running back since 2017 to finish No. 1 on the chart, which tracked the sales of officially licensed player products from March 1, 2024, to Feb. 28, 2025.
Going beyond jersey sales, the rankings included more than 85 licensed products, including apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks and drinkware.
"It is the most comprehensive and up-to-date snapshot of player-driven consumer demand, offering a strong indicator of the NFL's most marketable and influential athletes -- impacting everything from endorsements to overall earning potential," the NFLPA said in a release.
Falling short to Barkley, just as his Kansas City Chiefs did in February's Super Bowl, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was No. 2 on the list. He was in the top five for the seventh consecutive year.
Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts finished third, followed by fellow signal-callers Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) and 2024 league MVP Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills).
At No. 7, Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was the highest-ranked defensive player. Detroit teammate and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was next, with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson rounding out the top 10.
The NFLPA did not provide specific sales figures.