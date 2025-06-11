Open Extended Reactions

Genius Sports will continue to provide NFL data to sports betting entities through the end of the 2030 season after a multi-year deal was reached Wednesday between the two entities.

Since 2021, Genius Sports has been distributing NFL play-by-play statistics that pour through the league's Next Gen Stats real-time data platform. Next Gen Stats goes beyond typical rushing, passing and receiving totals by creating advanced statistics off raw player data.

Genius Sports distributes the data to sports betting operators and media brands.

Terms of the new deal were not disclosed but Genius Sports and the NFL had been working under a six-year, $120 million deal that was set to end in 2026. The new deal adds four more years to the partnership.

Genius Sports had previously extended its deal with the NCAA to provide data to the same entities from collegiate postseason events like the men's and women's basketball tournaments. That deal is set to run through 2032.