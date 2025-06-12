Patriots to unveil Tom Brady statue on Aug. 8

Open Extended Reactions

The New England Patriots will unveil a statue of quarterback Tom Brady outside of Gillette Stadium before their Aug. 8 preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

The team announced the details on Thursday, since June 12 is known as "Tom Brady Day" in Patriots territory, and the date also can be written as 6/12. That represents the number of Super Bowl championships Brady won with the team (six) and his jersey number (12).

Plans for a 12-foot bronze statue were originally announced in June 2024 when Brady was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame.

"[The statue] will stand alone in the plaza outside of the Hall of Fame to symbolize his position, not as the greatest in franchise history, but as the greatest in all of NFL history," team owner Robert Kraft said at the time.

Brady, 47, was a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player who holds the league records for completions (7,753), pass attempts (12,050), passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). He added his record seventh Super Bowl championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.