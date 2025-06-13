Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Rookie Travis Hunter danced his way through the conclusion of the Jacksonville Jaguars offseason program this week.

There is no shortage of clips on social media of the Jaguars' No. 2 pick ripping off a few dance moves before practice ... and during practice. It was evidence of Hunter's unbridled energy coupled with his love for football.

"It's been a lot of fun," offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said. "I'm sure you guys see it, him out here. The dancing at practice, the fun, the love of the game. That's one of the cool things about not just him but all the guys we brought in, they're guys that love football.

"It makes our job a lot of fun to get out here on the grass with those guys. Whether it's on the grass or in the meeting room, it's that same energy and passion for the game or passion for being around their teammates that they bring every day."

There is still some uncertainty about just how much the dual receiver and cornerback will be playing on both sides of the ball in 2025. The Jaguars traded four draft picks -- including a first-rounder in 2026 -- to the Cleveland Browns to move up three spots and draft the former Colorado standout knowing he would play both sides of the ball.

The fact that there hasn't been a regular two-way NFL player in more than 60 years (Philadelphia's Chuck Bednarik from 1949 to 1962) illustrates the difficulty of what Hunter and the Jaguars are trying to accomplish. And Hunter knows there are going to be plenty of mistakes along the way -- he's going to run the wrong route, drop a pass, get caught out of position in coverage, or miss a tackle.

But he's going to meet the challenge the only way he knows how: while having a good time.

"I bring the juice every day," Hunter said. "[I've] always got a smile on my face, making everyone laugh when I get the chance. Been fun, having fun and just being kids out here, loving it and living our dream."

Along with his relentless energy, the talent that Hunter possesses was also among some of the biggest takeaways that Hunter's Jaguars teammates and coaches had about the Heisman Trophy winner. Here is what they told ESPN.

Hunter can often be seen sharing a laugh with teammates. AP Photo/John Raoux

What are your initial impressions of Travis Hunter on the field?

Receiver Dyami Brown: "Oh man, completely honest. 'Boy, you dance a lot.' Well, nah, nah, that's just him being him and I love that he's going to always be himself and he wants to be better at the end of the day. He asks a lot of questions, and he wants to understand, so I appreciate that."

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence: "He has a lot of juice. He can run all day, has a lot of energy. I love it, good energy. He is always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. High motor, he can just go. He's like a kid; just runs around all day, he doesn't get tired, it seems like. You can't have enough of that."

Receiver Brian Thomas Jr.: "I actually came out here for when they had the rookie minicamp. ... I just stepped out here and looked at him doing the drills and stuff. It was really just how quick he was and how detailed he was. When he might've gotten a drill wrong or something, and he was just hopping back in line and going right back at it and trying to find ways to do it right and find ways to be the best that he can be."

Right guard Patrick Mekari: "The guy has energy and it's authentic energy. I think that's the thing is that he's authentically himself and he loves to be out here. He loves what he's doing and he's a hell of an athlete. Explosive. He's moving. He loves what he's doing, and he brings good juice to the field."

Running back Travis Etienne Jr.: "I feel like his energy is just very contagious. That was my first initial thought, just man, just what he do to have that kind of energy? He's just always around here dancing, bouncing around. He don't care if it is 80 degrees or 100 degrees, he's going to do his dance. And that's what I love about him."

Defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins: "As you're going through the draft process, you've got a pretty good idea of who he is as a player ... fluid athlete, got a great burst, just super athletic, great body control, tremendous ball skills. ... And then when you start plugging him in on defense at corner, even though he doesn't know everything, you see all those traits that you expect to see start to show up. And so it's been exciting. Like I said, I'm fired up that we get to have him, we get to use him."

Running backs coach Chad Morton: "He's really good. And I can't fathom him playing that many plays on offense and defense at a high level too. Not just doing it, but at a high level like that. Yeah, he's special man. Just watching him move, it's just easy for him. So we are so excited to have him, and it is a blessing that we are able to get him."

What makes Hunter so good?

Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile: "Everybody's been really impressed with his ability to retain the information. He's done a great job with learning the [offense and defense], and I can't imagine another guy being any better suited to handle that. Travis is certainly suited to do that. ... He's done a great job with Coach [Ron] Milus and Coach [Drew] Lascari, a couple of the other coaches on staff, just spending time. He's doing extra every day, so I have a ton of respect for everything he's done to this point."

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis: "He's very energetic, man. He's very shifty, and when he gets the ball he can go. He's a very special talent. It's just honing those things in, especially on the defensive end. Just understanding what we like to do and the different techniques, but he has the aptitude to understand how to do it on offense and defense. I believe he can get it done."

Lawrence: "As far as his talent, it kind of speaks for itself. ... I just didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He's been impressive to watch, and we have been able to connect a couple of times. He is only going to keep getting better and better."

Quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple: "I think just his athleticism and his feel. ... His ball skills are noticeable right away. But I thought one of the things that separated him, that made him such a premier player was just his understanding of the game and the field around him and how to maneuver around the field to make those plays. That's both offensively and defensively. So tremendous athlete. But his skill to play the game of football, I think is something that you've seen right away as soon as you got on the field."

Secondary coach Ron Milus: "When we were in ball skills or ball drills and there was a ball that went up in the air and it felt like he was kind of levitating and was running on air. I don't know if you guys have seen the clip. Well, I'm like, 'OK, that looks different.' So his athletic ability, you guys can all see that part of it. And as long as he's willing to put in the time, I think it's all going to work out for the kid."

Receivers coach Edgar Bennett: "I love his energy. ... We all wish each and everybody had that type of energy because it's unique. And that's Travis. He's special. ... And from the moment he walks into the building, that's who he is. ... And when you got a guy like that, coachable, wants to do it the right way, wants to get it right, and continues to do it until he gets it right. I mean, those are really special players."

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had nothing but nice things to say about his new receiver. Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

How much has he grown over the past two months?

Head coach Liam Coen: "I think he's physically grown. ... We had the weight room goals and accomplishments this spring, and he was up there with some of the guys who have put on the most muscle mass since getting here. ... You see the type of guy that he is. He's in here early, he stays late and wants to work. He loves the game. The growth will continue. I think we'll see a little bit more of a jump once we get into training camp as well."

Lawrence: "He's grown a lot. There's a lot, obviously, being thrown on him. Being a high pick, playing both ways. I can understand being drafted high and the expectations, but I didn't play both ways. That's another world. I think he's done a great job. Obviously, this is going to be a big opportunity for him during this break. ... I'm excited to spend some time with him this summer. We plan on getting together quite a bit and throwing, getting some timing down, but also just talking through the system. I have no concerns about him. I'm really excited just to see him continue to get better. He is a special player on both sides of the ball."

Bennett: "It's not one thing in particular. I just love the fact that he truly loves what he's doing as far as his opportunity. He wants to make the most of his opportunity. He wants to be the best, and he puts in the work to accomplish that."

Etienne Jr.: "He's a sponge. As long as he continues to be a sponge, the sky's the limit for him because I feel like he's one of those guys who doesn't even know where he could take it. And that's just great because he's out here trying to learn to get better each and every day and that's only going to prepare him to be a great pro."