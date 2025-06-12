The Raiders take Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty with the sixth pick of the 2025 NFL draft. (0:19)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Following the final day of the Las Vegas Raiders' mandatory minicamp, coach Pete Carroll delivered high praise for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who has been every bit of what the team had hoped for thus far.

"He caught the ball well, understood stuff, took everything seriously [and] gave terrific effort throughout," Carroll said Thursday. "We made a big deal of him -- 'Everybody's watching you' -- and he embraced the thought of it. And so, it's going to be exciting to see what happens."

Las Vegas drafted Jeanty with the sixth pick in April's draft with the expectation that the Heisman Trophy runner-up would improve the league's worst rushing attack from last season.

Since the start of organized team activity practices in May, Jeanty has done a good job of getting acclimated to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's scheme. Jeanty has received the most first-team reps out of the running backs on the roster.

Carroll explained the importance of Jeanty and other rookies like wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. and cornerback Darien Porter to get those reps so that they are ready to play early.

"This is what I've done with rookies for a long time," Carroll said. "It just depends on how well you orchestrate what you ask them to do. And if they can find success, that helps our depth and helps us stay competitive."

Indeed, it's right to reserve some judgment until the pads are on. But certain things, such as Jeanty's cuts, contact balance, and understanding of the playbook, have the team hopeful that they struck gold with the 21-year-old.

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert called Jeanty a "generational talent." He became a fan of Jeanty while watching him record 2,601 rushing yards -- the second most in a season in FBS history, trailing only Barry Sanders in 1988 -- during his final season at Boise State.

"The biggest thing that impressed me the most was that he was able to break and take it another 60 yards," Mostert said. "That's something that's not necessarily going on out there in the world right now."

Kelly said last month that Jeanty is one of the most talented running backs he has seen enter the league. He credited Jeanty for being a quick learner and having the skillset to contribute in the passing game, as well.

Jeanty played wide receiver in high school and during his third season at Boise State, he totaled 569 yards on 43 catches.

"He's such a coachable guy that you can do a lot of things with him," Kelly said. "I think he can play in the slot [and] in the backfield."

Said Mostert: "Just today, he caught a couple of balls and you're like 'Man, he's gonna be special.'"

Raiders inside linebacker Devin White has offered guidance to Jeanty, teaching him how to get open on his routes and what defenses are looking for.

White, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, has leaned on his experience against players like Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey to help mentor the young running back.

"But he can tell you he had no catches on me, none is off season, so that just tells you who's up, and he better be ready for training camp," White said.

Carroll reiterated that he will not rely on one player at running back. He anticipates multiple players contributing at the position, which could lead to an intriguing battle during training camp to see who fills out the rotation.

Carroll thought impressed Mostert, Zamir White and Sincere McCormick had a strong showing during the team's offseason program.

"When we go to camp, it'll just be game on," Carroll said.