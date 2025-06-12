Open Extended Reactions

Veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams, his agency said Thursday.

Humphries had initially agreed to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers in April, his agency said at the time, but he never ended up signing with San Francisco, which moved on to other options, including adding former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Andre Dillard.

Humphries, 31, joined the Kansas City Chiefs late in the 2024 season as they searched for a suitable left tackle. He started in his first game with the Chiefs in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers but left early because of a hamstring injury and didn't return to the starting lineup until a Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos.

Humphries was passed over for the starting spot for the playoffs, and the Chiefs made guard Joe Thuney their starting left tackle for the three postseason games.

Humphries, a first-round draft pick in 2015, played eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, all as a starter. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

He tore his ACL late in the 2023 season for the Cardinals.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.