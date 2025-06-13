MIAMI -- Law enforcement in Miami-Dade County is seeking to arrest former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on a charge of attempted murder, according to a warrant reviewed by The Washington Post.

The charge stems from a shooting Brown was allegedly involved in during a celebrity boxing event in Miami last month. The warrant shows a charge of attempted murder with a firearm; it also instructs Brown to post a $10,000 bond and to remain on house arrest until trial, according to The Post.

Brown was detained by police after gunshots were fired at the boxing event, which was hosted by streamer Adin Ross. Brown was seen fighting with several people on a video posted to social media, and gunshots could clearly be heard following the altercation.

Police released Brown after a few hours, and he posted an explanation to social media the following day.

"I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," he wrote on his X account. "Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me."

According to the warrant, witnesses told police officers that Brown was the shooter, and two shell casings were found at the scene. Brown was unarmed at the time he was detained, but the man he allegedly punched during the altercation told police that Brown "began to run toward him with a firearm" after the fight had already been broken up and shot at him twice.

The man identified Brown on surveillance footage, and also said he has known him since 2022.

This is the latest in a string on- and off-field incidents involving Brown after the abrupt conclusion of his illustrious NFL career. Once seemingly on a fast track for a Hall of Fame jacket, the four-time All-Pro was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 to the Raiders after nine seasons with the team. However, Brown was released by the Raiders before ever playing a game; he injured his feet after entering a cryotherapy chamber barefoot, refused to wear his issued helmet and posted a recorded voicemail from then-coach Jon Gruden online.

Brown was picked up by the New England Patriots and played one game before he was released again, this time after a former trainer filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault.

He played two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning his first Super Bowl in the 2020 campaign. However, he walked off the field in the middle of a game the next season, effectively ending his career in Tampa and the NFL.