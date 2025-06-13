Peyton Manning reflects on the legacy of Colts owner Jim Irsay, who passed away May 21 at age 65. (0:50)

The Indianapolis Colts will induct former owner Jim Irsay in their Ring of Honor during the team's season opener on Sept. 7.

The Colts announced Irsay's planned induction Friday, the day he would have turned 66. Irsay died May 21.

"There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay," Irsay's daughters and new team owners Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson said in a statement. "It's only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor who contributed so much to our franchise and our community over the past four decades."

Irsay will be the 20th member of the Colts' Ring of Honor. He joins his father, Robert, who was the inaugural honoree in 1996.

The Colts are hosting the Miami Dolphins for Week 1.

Irsay had owned the Colts since his father's death in 1997, taking over the team at the age of 37 as the NFL's youngest owner at the time. During his ownership, the Colts won Super Bowl XLI in the 2006 season and also claimed 10 division titles and two AFC championships.