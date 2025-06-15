Booger McFarland says Aaron Rodgers had better skill players in New York and sees him joining Pittsburgh as a downgrade. (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Pivotal year: If Breece Hall needs a dose of inspiration, he checks his phone. On the phone is a quote: "If not me, then who?"

"I look at it every morning and that's my internal motivation," the fourth-year running back said.

Call it a little extra juice.

After all, motivation shouldn't be an issue for Hall. He's entering a contract year, knowing his production will dictate how much he gets paid for 2026 and perhaps beyond. What makes his situation compelling is that his numbers could be impacted by a new time-share in the backfield, with first-year coach Aaron Glenn looking to get Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis more involved.

Instead of complaining, Hall is using the circumstances as fuel.

"I'm not [entitled] to anything," Hall said. "I'm around a new GM, new coaches, a lot of new faces. So for me, I've got to prove that I'm 'the guy' every day. I feel like my skill set, I'm a three-down back and second-to-none to a lot of backs in the league.

"We have a great running back room, a lot of healthy competition, but my mentality is every day I'm going to prove that I'm the best back on this roster and one of the best backs in the league."

There are times when Hall looks like an elite back. Those times were less frequent last season, a frustrating year in which he posted career lows in rushing yards per game (54.8) and yards per carry (4.2). Some of that was because of a pass-heavy offense that catered to the whims of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, although Hall acknowledged, "I didn't have a good season."

Hall's name surfaced in trade rumors around the draft. It got so loud that Glenn called Hall to put his mind at ease. According to Hall, Glenn told him, "I don't want to trade you. I want you to be here. You're going to be our running back."

The Jets want to be a run-oriented offense, so it wouldn't have made sense to trade their most accomplished back. It could be a different story around the mid-season trading deadline. If they fall out of contention, Hall will be a prime candidate to be dealt. We already know how much Glenn likes Allen and Davis.

"I'm excited about all three of those guys, I really am," Glenn said. "I don't know if there are three backs in this league that have the potential like these three."

Hall acknowledged that the prospect of a big contract is "always a motivator," but he should be focused on maximizing his own ability. For all his highlight-film plays, he has yet to crack the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a season.

"I know what I can do, I know the potential I have, but potential will only go so far," Hall said. "I want to be a [finished] product. I want to be able to say that I've done everything I wanted to do."

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is looking forward to the "healthy competition" inside their running back room. John Jones/Imagn Images

2. Honeymooner: Like all coaches, Glenn will be judged on wins and losses in the fall, but it's not a stretch to say he won the offseason. The first-year coach captured the attention of the players (91% attendance rate for voluntary workouts, per Glenn), raising the intensity level on and off the field.

From a messaging standpoint, Glenn sounds a lot like his mentor, Bill Parcells. He explains the "why" and "how" to players -- i.e. how they want to operate as a team -- and he's big into team-building philosophy. He stresses situational football and physical play, noting there will be more live tackling in training camp than before.

Glenn also is a believer in one-on-one conversations, as several players mentioned they've had private time with the coach. That's something he learned from Parcells: Before you can push a player's buttons, you must know what makes him tick.

3. Change of pace: Glenn is trying to navigate that delicate balance between disciplinarian and players' coach. Some can do it; many can't. Toward that end, he lightened the mood in the final minicamp practice, conducting a pass-catching drill for the offensive linemen. That made for a few laughs.

"I know when to push, I know when to hold back, and I do know when it's time to have a little fun," Glenn said.

4. Aaron who? From the moment he was introduced at his news conference in January, Glenn has made it clear he has no interest in engaging in conversation about Rodgers. When asked about the Jets' former starter, whom he released in February, Glenn usually responds with a clipped answer.

Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to MetLife Stadium for the season opener. It's a huge story. Asked about the challenge of facing the future Hall of Famer, Glenn replied with this canned answer: "We have 17 really good games that we have to play, and I'm looking forward to playing every one of them."

Sounds like a coach who doesn't want his team to be swept up in the Rodgers angle, creating a potential distraction.

5. Post-minicamp takeaways: The three-day minicamp wrapped up Thursday. A few quickie observations:

It's easy to see why they fell in love with quarterback Justin Fields in free agency -- the raw talent is there -- but he needs to be more consistent on a series-to-series basis.

Josh Reynolds is the clear-cut favorite for the WR2 job, ahead of Allen Lazard, whose name will continue to circulate in trade rumors now that Rodgers has landed with the Steelers. If the Jets decide to move Lazard -- a big if -- it probably wouldn't be until the end of the preseason. But only if they're comfortable with their receiver depth.

The sense is that the battle at center (Joe Tippmann vs. Josh Myers) will continue into training camp. One positive for the offensive line: The starters got plenty of work together in the spring. It's a departure from last year, when injuries/veteran rest were factors.

Depth should be a concern on all three levels of the defense, especially at edge rusher. There's a big drop off after Will McDonald IV, Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons. Get ready to see a lot of blitzing.

6. Saving up for a splurge (or two): The Jets are in prime position for big-money contract extensions -- i.e. Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. They have the lowest cash payroll in league ($228 million) and fourth-largest amount of cap space ($38 million), per Roster Management System. It would be a surprise if they don't get at least one deal done by the start of the season.

7. Family ties: Discussing his ongoing contract negotiations, Gardner mentioned his "team." It's not your typical team of agents because it includes someone he's known his entire life -- his big brother, Allante.

Allante isn't a certified agent yet, but he's the vice president of Vayner Sports, the firm that represents Gardner. Co-founder A.J. Vaynerchuk is handling the actual negotiations, with Gardner working behind the scenes. He knows football; he played at Saginaw Valley State and Lakeland University.

8. Couching it: Defensive end Jermaine Johnson is grateful that the organization exercised his fifth-year option, guaranteeing his salary ($13.4 million) for 2026. There was some risk involved, considering he ruptured his Achilles in Week 2. The new regime based its decision largely on his 2023 performance (7.5 sacks).

"To me, that's them lifting their end of the couch," Johnson said. "And now it's my turn to lift my end of the couch."

Johnson is expected to be ready for Week 1.

9. Still leading: Former captain C.J. Mosley was released in March, but he still spends time in New Jersey and keeps in touch with former teammates. Both Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood, Mosley's replacement at middle linebacker, said they lean on him for leadership advice. Williams recently had lunch with Mosley.

"There's definitely a hole in the wall without him," Sherwood said.

10. The Last Word: "I think it's going to be fun. There's going to be a lot of smiling out there, a lot of competing out there. I'm looking forward to it." -- Gardner on facing Rodgers in Week 1.