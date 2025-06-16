Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Xavier Watts had just been drafted by the Atlanta Falcons on April 25 when a notification popped up on his phone. It was an Instagram message from Falcons star safety Jessie Bates III.

Watts, a third-round pick out of Notre Dame, had modeled his game after Bates, one of the best safeties in the NFL. When teams asked him who his pro comparison was during the pre-draft process, Watts always answered Bates. So, when Bates shot him a DM -- "can't wait to get to work with you" -- just minutes after his name was called, Watts was on Cloud 9.

"I'm not going to lie, I wasn't like a fanboy or anything, but it was crazy like, 'All right, this is real now,'" Watts said.

Bates was already a leader for the Falcons last season, his second with the team. He spent the offseason reading books like "The Twin Thieves: How Great Leaders Build Great Teams." He also helped mentor then-rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who strategically was given the locker next to Bates.

Now, even more leadership will be expected of Bates. The Falcons released defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who was a franchise stalwart and the heart and soul of the defense for a decade. Bates is one of several Atlanta defenders who are being asked to step up -- and are doing so very willingly. Morris mentioned cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Kaden Elliss are two others who have become mentors.

"Those guys have a leadership group, so to speak, and [Bates] would be a hundred percent a part of it if not the leader of it," Morris said.

Bates, 28, could lead by example, which he does. He was the only player in the NFL last year with four interceptions and four forced fumbles. He has been an All-Pro twice. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has called him on multiple occasions the best safety in the NFL. But Bates isn't stopping there. He's making a concerted effort to take young players under his wing, including No. 15 overall pick Jalon Walker, an edge rusher.

"He's someone that we look up to, someone we look to for help and advice and someone that has set the standard so high that no one has the choice but follow it," Walker said.

Bates' mentorship is crucial for the Falcons, who will likely field a very young defense in 2025. Walker and fellow pass rusher James Pearce Jr. were both first-round picks in April and will likely see a lot of playing time as rookies. The Falcons also drafted Watts and Billy Bowman Jr., a fourth-round pick who played safety in college and will play nickel corner in Atlanta. Both are also expected to see playing time. Then, there's the interior of the Falcons' defensive line. Zach Harrison and Ruke Orhorhoro are both just 23 years old. Brandon Dorlus is 24.

"[You just want to make] them feel comfortable in the scheme and just let them know that you're in your dream, you just started your dream, but there's a whole lot more that you can do in this league," Bates said. "You didn't just get here just to get drafted and play one year in this league. You want to have a long career.

"And just teaching those guys the daily habits, not just talking about it, but being an example for these guys every single day. You just do little stuff every single day and that type of stuff that adds up."

New Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had only been able to appreciate Bates from afar previously. But seeing him on the field and reading and taking notes with multiple iPads in the meeting room has given Ulbrich an even greater appreciation for the former Pro Bowl safety.

"I mean, Captain Obvious a little bit -- he's one of the best safeties I've ever been around playing or coaching," Ulbrich said. "Just his stuff above the neck is one of one, as far as I'm concerned. His ability to see this game probably better than most coaches I've ever been around. And as we're installing new defenses, I'm just looking at him and his body language and he's searching in the sky for where do my plays live within this defense.

"And it's just so unique and the questions he asked are so deliberate, intentional, and he doesn't want to just know it, he wants to master it and it's very unique in that way."

Watching someone like Bates in close proximity might be good enough for young players in some cases. But Bates plans on going even further as a leader.

"He's vocal," cornerback Mike Hughes said. "He's a guy that puts the work in. He studies real hard, and he's just a natural born leader.

"You kind of got to be around him to feel the aura, but I mean, he's just all around, bro. I can't really say enough about him and what he does for this team."