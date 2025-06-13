What will Schottenheimer, Cowboys need to do to be successful? (1:16)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dak Prescott is entering his 10th season as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Only Troy Aikman has had a longer run at the position in franchise history. Aikman and Roger Staubach are also the only two quarterbacks that have won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys.

Prescott, who turns 32 next month, is determined to join them but not to cement any kind of legacy.

"Yeah, I want to win a championship," Prescott said when the Cowboys concluded their offseason program Thursday. "The legacy, the things, whatever comes after I finish playing will take care of itself. I want to win a championship. Be damned if it's just for my legacy, or if it's for this team, for my personal being, for my sanity. Yeah, the legacy will take care of itself. I have to stay where my feet are."

Prescott has delivered the Cowboys to the playoffs five times. The Cowboys have had the best record in the conference one time -- his rookie year in 2016 -- and played on wild-card weekend the other four times but have not gotten to the NFC Championship Game.

Prescott has a 2-5 playoff record.

For the Cowboys to have that chance, Prescott, who was the runner-up in the MVP voting in 2023 when Dallas finished 12-5 for the third straight season, has to remain healthy. He has missed games due to injury in four of the past five seasons, including nine last year after needing surgery to repair a hamstring avulsion as the Cowboys finished 7-10.

He went through the entire offseason program without an issue and will be fully cleared for contact when training camp begins in Oxnard, California, on July 22.

"These OTAs, just the way that I've been seeing minicamp, the communication with [head coach Brian Schottenheimer], with the quarterbacks or the quarterback room, just a lot of good things," Prescott said. "A lot of really good things that have me in a great place. I'm healthy. Excited as hell."

Schottenheimer was asked if there are specific statistics or metrics to measure Prescott's success, and he simply said, "wins." Their conversations have not talked about legacy at all.

"We just talk about what it takes to win, work ethic, the sacrifice you have to make to win," Schottenheimer said. "That's relevant in any field you're in. ... This is one of the hardest working players I've ever been around, Dak."