FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Elliss' time: When the Patriots held their final spring practice on Tuesday, with the defense buzzing as music blared and the offense worked with a silent snap count, linebacker Christian Elliss was at the heart of the action.

Elliss aligned next to big-money free agent signing Robert Spillane with the top unit -- a reminder of how far he's come, and how this offseason has been transcendent for him and his growing family.

"Humbling, especially," the 26-year-old Elliss said in a quiet moment as minicamp concluded. "My entire life, especially my football career, it's been a fight to get to where I'm at, and to get on the field."

Whether Elliss remains in that spot will be among the team's top competitions when training camp begins July 23, with veterans Jahlani Tavai and Jack Gibbens among those vying for the role.

But the 6-foot-2, 231-pound Elliss, who entered the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho and has been released six times, already enters camp on a high note having experienced life-changing financial security and another family milestone.

As a restricted free agent, he was tendered an offer from New England that would have paid him $3.26 million on a one-year contract -- this coming after he played in 16 games (5 starts) last season and totaled a career-high 72 tackles. But the Las Vegas Raiders, envisioning him as a replacement for Spillane as a centerpiece of their defense, signed him to a two-year, $13.5 million offer sheet in hopes of prying him from the Patriots.

The Patriots matched the offer, which came shortly after Elliss and wife Kaysie welcomed their third son, Matai, joining Koa and Elaia.

It's all happened so fast, with Elliss adapting to first-year head coach Mike Vrabel's preferred attacking defensive system the last three months.

"I'm so happy with the progress I made. Our coaches are amazing. They've been helping us get everything detailed, lined up, and knowing exactly what you have to do," he said, noting how his comfort has grown in zone and man coverage responsibilities, as well as defending the run.

"Every day has gotten better. That's the same feedback I've gotten from the coaches, and it's the same feedback I'd give to my teammates -- just watching us come together, it's been good to see."

Meanwhile, Sunday's celebration of Father's Day is especially meaningful to Elliss.

His father, Luther, played defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions (1995-2003) and Denver Broncos (2004), appearing in 134 games and totaling 322 tackles and 29 sacks. Luther and wife Rebecca had 12 children, seven of whom were adopted. Three currently play in the NFL -- Christian, Kaden (Atlanta Falcons) and Jonah (Denver Broncos) -- making the Elliss' one of two families with three brothers currently on NFL rosters, joining the Sewell family of Penei (Lions), Nephi (New Orleans Saints) and Noah (Chicago Bears).

Of Luther's impact, Elliss said: "He taught me what it means to be a man. To take accountability. To lead courageously. To accept responsibility. And then to seek the greater reward, which for us is the kingdom of God. He always instilled that when we were growing up."

Elliss and Kaycie hope to follow a similar path by adding to their family through adoption, a process they started last summer in Utah and were informed could be as long as a two-year wait.

"Seeing my dad do it with all my siblings, it's been put on our heart to do it also," he said. "We aren't going to push for a certain number but we're going to let them come as they may."

As for his plans leading into the start of training camp, Elliss intends to remain in Foxboro for the duration, with one trip to Utah for a highly anticipated family reunion. For Father's Day, main items on the agenda are to use a new power washer to clean a fence at home, then have a special meal with Kaycie and their boys.

In the most memorable offseason of Elliss' life, the simple things with family still resonate with him most.

2. Where's Wilson? Third-round draft choice Jared Wilson, the center/guard from Georgia, was mostly a spectator during spring practices after taking part in the team's initial rookie minicamp. Considering the offensive line remains arguably the Patriots' top question mark, Wilson's undisclosed injury was an important, but perhaps overlooked, storyline.

While veteran Garrett Bradbury projects as the starting center -- with former NFL coach and current Sirius XM analyst Todd Haley calling him among the team's most important free-agent signings because of the help he can provide quarterback Drake Maye -- Wilson could be in the mix for the wide-open left-guard job. He could also be a top interior backup on game-day.

Thus, his readiness for the start of training camp is near the top of the team's list when it comes to injuries/rehabilitation.

3. Fenway fun: First-round pick Will Campbell, the left tackle from LSU, said he hasn't had much of a chance to explore New England other than Vrabel taking the rookie class to a Red Sox game against the Angels on June 3. The Sox lost 4-3 in 10 innings, but it didn't damper the experience.

"That was pretty cool. You always hear about Fenway [Park]," Campbell said.

4. Williams' plan: Defensive tackle Milton Williams was a full participant in the voluntary offseason program after signing a team-record four-year, $104 million contract. And he seemed to embrace Vrabel's approach of being hardest on the team's best players.

Williams' plan is to spend most of the next five weeks training in Texas, saying, "I'm ready to use some of this physicality. When training camp comes around, I'll be ready, for sure."

5. Barmore's fire: Williams teamed with fifth-year veteran Christian Barmore throughout spring practices, giving the Patriots a potential potent 1-2 defensive tackle combination. Barmore was limited to four games last season due to a recurrence of blood clots but is now fully cleared and motivated.

"A lot of fire in my heart. After that situation, people forget who I am," Barmore said before the team's final two practices of the spring.

6. Chuck Vrabel's influence: Vrabel was a guest on Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien's podcast, covering a variety of topics, including the impact his father, Chuck, had on him while growing up in Northeast Ohio and how it's shaped his approach as a coach.

"I grew up an only child of two educators. My dad was a gym/health teacher and basketball coach, so that's all I knew," Vrabel told O'Brien, for whom he worked for four seasons with the Texans (2014-2017). "[Through] those teams, my dad taught me a few things. When you're an only child, you get what you want, but I appreciated the fact I learned the value of how important being part of a team was and the value of hard work ...

"The team was an extension of my siblings, my brothers that I didn't have. I can remember saying, 'Let's go home after the game, stay the night, we'll go swimming.' If I was saying that to two people, my dad was like, 'Either the whole team is coming or nobody is coming.' I've always appreciated that and being around that set the tone for what was to come."

7. Robinson grieves: Second-year guard Tyrese Robinson, who took some top reps at left guard this spring, was excused from mandatory minicamp when his sister died of cancer. Those close to him thanked Vrabel, VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf, fellow personnel executive Matt Groh and the Patriots for their support.

8. Riley's PBUs: Undrafted linebacker Cam Riley (Auburn/Florida State) had two pass breakups in the final spring practice, serving notice that he could be a worthy under-the-radar player to watch in training camp.

"He's been great so far. He has improved each and every day," inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr said of Riley (6-foot-4, 228 pounds), who totaled 167 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 passes defended and 1 forced fumble in college.

"He's learning what it's like to be a pro and there really hasn't been any slip ups, so I'm excited about his path right now."

9. They said it: "I feel faster now than I did in my whole career. Turn back the clock a little bit." -- Eight-year veteran outside linebacker Harold Landry, who was a full participant in the Patriots' voluntary offseason program

10. Did you know? The Bills have a 66% chance to win the AFC East, according to ESPN Analytics, which is the highest mark of any team in any division. The Patriots have a 13% chance to win the division, behind the Dolphins (17%) and ahead of the Jets (5%)