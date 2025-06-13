Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints on Friday signed running back Cam Akers to a one-year deal following a tryout at minicamp this week.

Akers spent two practices with the team during mandatory minicamp, joining Alvin Kamara, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kendre Miller and rookie sixth-round pick Devin Neal.

Akers, who turns 26 in June, was a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He spent the first three seasons of his career in Los Angeles before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2023.

Akers signed with the Houston Texans last season and had a second stint with the Vikings after he was traded to Minnesota midseason last fall.

"Cam is an experienced player," Saints coach Kellen Moore said Tuesday. "He's done a lot throughout this league. As you go through this, you're always trying to evaluate as many players as you possibly can. So we felt like it was a great opportunity, and we are fired up that he was wanting to come out here."

Akers has totaled 502 rushing attempts for 2,025 yards and 13 touchdowns in five NFL seasons, and he has also caught 52 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns.

He rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season, and he had 131 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Rams' win against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card round that year.

Akers tore his Achilles prior to the 2021 season and was expected to miss the entire campaign but returned in time to participate in the Rams' four playoff victories, including their 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.