The doldrums of the NFL calendar are here. Twenty-eight teams are officially off for the summer, with the frenzied nature of NFL transactions fading into the background in favor of Hawaii trips or summer camp car pool lines for top executives and coaches.

For the four teams still on the field -- the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants -- that reality sets in after this week's minicamp.

This is the ideal time to take stock of the splash moves around the league. This process kicked off in earnest at the NFL scouting combine in February, where team decision-makers and player agents flooded hotel lobbies and shared information. And while a few potential moves remain on the radar, including a potential Jalen Ramsey trade from Miami and a possible Trey Hendrickson deal with Cincinnati, the chatter is effectively muted.

As a result, ESPN talked to league scouts, executives and coaches about their favorite offseason moves after the dust settled. Some answers were predictable, others surprising.

Fatalistic members of the fan base and some members of the media tried to shame Pittsburgh into eschewing a nine- or 10-win season in favor of the 2025 tank job that could help finesse a franchise quarterback out of next year's draft class. The Steelers will lose in the postseason anyway, they said.

Ask New York Giants fans how they felt about going 3-14 last year and still not getting the No. 1 pick in a draft with one sure thing at quarterback (Cameron Ward). Pittsburgh said no thanks, as it always does ... and for good reason.

The Steelers went with the best option at quarterback: a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers on a team-friendly contract that pays $13.65 million and pushes toward $20 million with incentives.

While the skepticism is understandable, I've talked to several coaches who watched Rodgers closely last year, including members of the New York Jets staff. They believe Pittsburgh just got a steal.

"He's still throwing the s--- out of the ball, honestly," a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "He's the best quarterback they've had since (Ben Roethlisberger). We will see how the body holds up, but I think he's going to help them immensely."

Despite playing for a lame-duck staff in New York and lacking chemistry with his best receiver, Garrett Wilson, Rodgers still threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns.

"Look, the mobility is an issue, there's no doubt," an AFC executive said. "But where he helps them is with the plus arm strength and the field vision from the pocket. They haven't had that. I'm not sure that will be enough, but the offense will be at least respectable."

How will trade acquisition George Pickens mesh with CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the Cowboys offense? AP Photo/Jessica Tobias

Staying with Pittsburgh-related matters, the Steelers moved on from George Pickens for a few reasons. His maturity issues were well-known within Pittsburgh's locker room and front office. So, the Steelers made the evaluation that Pickens and Rodgers probably would not hit it off.

But Dallas has leaned into a certain strategy more than any other team. The Cowboys are willing to relinquish draft capital for high-upside talent on rookie contracts. The Cowboys executed three trades in this realm, acquiring Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam, New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III and now Pickens, who has the talent to become a top-10 receiver. You know the Pickens trade might be a winner when people in the NFC East mention, unprompted, that the acquisition might just shift the dynamic of the Cowboys offense.

"Dealing with CeeDee [Lamb] and him opens things up for them," a coach in the division said.

Added an AFC personnel man: "He'll be a big piece there. When he's covered, he's really open. I know the concerns are there, but I think having an already established passing game with veterans to help him along, and the fact he's in a contract year, will help keep him in line. If you can tap into what he can do fully, his major ability will shine through."

Seattle flips Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, Jalen Milroe and cash, Vegas gets its QB of the future ... and everyone wins

The Seattle Seahawks didn't directly "flip" Smith for Darnold and a third-round pick, but that was essentially the play when Seattle sent Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the No. 92 pick in the 2025 draft, which Seattle used to select Milroe, a developmental but explosive dual threat.

Earlier in the offseason, Smith and Seattle couldn't agree on a contract extension, prompting Smith to request a trade. After the trade went through, Vegas and Smith finalized a two-year, $75 million extension.

Seattle turned to Darnold in free agency, signing the resurgent quarterback to a three-year, $100.5 million deal.

Smith's deal included $58.5 million guaranteed at signing compared with Darnold's $37.5 million, but from a practical standpoint, assuming both quarterbacks play two seasons with their respective teams, Seattle would owe Darnold $65 million during that span, while Smith would earn $66.5 million.

So, essentially, Seattle got Darnold, Milroe and $1.5 million in cash in exchange for Smith. The Seahawks also get a quarterback who's six years younger, plus the flexibility to get out of Darnold's deal quicker if things go poorly in 2025.

"Darnold and Geno to me are very similar, solidified starters but not in the top end," an NFL personnel director said. "Geno has more of a track record as a passer, but Darnold threw 35 touchdowns last year, so if he can play close to how he did last year, that's a great situation and opportunity for him. And Milroe has a different skill set. If he develops and figures out how to be a quarterback, he will become a really interesting player for them."

This was an easy call for Vegas, which had perhaps the league's worst quarterback situation a year ago.

"Geno gives them instant credibility at the position, and Pete and Geno seem to have good chemistry together, so it's a good way for both of them to start," an NFL team executive said. "I figure they will look to draft a quarterback in the next few years, but for now they have an answer."

The Browns' draft haul after moving from No. 2 to No. 5

This will work out swimmingly if Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry plays it right. The Browns' deal with Jacksonville -- trading the No. 2, 104 and 200 selections for Nos. 5, 36, 126 and a 2026 first-rounder -- sets them up nicely for the future.

As multiple scouts noted, the Browns got their running back of the future, Quinshon Judkins, at No. 36 and can attack a strong 2026 class with two firsts, both of which could be early picks due to Cleveland's and Jacksonville's states of transition.

"It's hard to pass on Travis [Hunter] or Abdul [Carter] at 2, but you get a good young defensive tackle [in Mason Graham]. ... That's a position that's really expensive now, so to get a rookie-scale player there is crucial," an AFC executive said. "And this is really about 2026. Can they get their quarterback of the future there? They are going to find out."

Commanders acquire Laremy Tunsil

While teams we spoke to had mixed reviews on the Deebo Samuel Sr. trade due to perceptions of a declining skill set, most were all-in on Tunsil.

The Washington Commanders gave up four picks -- including third- and seventh-rounders this year, along with second- and fourth-rounders next year -- in exchange for Tunsil and a fourth-rounder. So, essentially, Washington gave up two Day 2 picks and change for Tunsil.

While Tunsil is an imperfect player -- he struggles with penalties, and the Houston Texans' offensive line struggled overall in 2024 -- he's on the short list at a premier position.

"He's still a top-three tackle for me," an AFC scout said. "And anything you can do to protect Jayden Daniels and load up while he's on his rookie deal is smart. They gave up a little more than I'd like but I trust AP [general manager Adam Peters] that he knows what he's doing here."

Added an NFL coordinator of Tunsil: "Dude's still as good as anyone. Honestly, I think he just gets bored and loses focus sometimes but I'm guessing he will be highly motivated in Washington, and when he is he's among the very best."

Rams sign Davante Adams in free agency

Three things can doom a veteran player: age, injury history and declining skill.

Adams is 32, but he's still performing at a high level and rarely misses time because of injury. Many evaluators still consider him elite, while acknowledging that he might have lost half a step after 11 years in the league.

While Cooper Kupp was a Los Angeles Rams great, he was affected by all three categories above.

Teams we spoke to think Los Angeles got good value in Adams at two years and $44 million. The team can escape the deal after one year and $20 million and still save $14 million on the cap.

"Sean [McVay] can get really creative with him, because he's that classic outside receiver with size that you can also slide inside," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "It's a risk because Kupp was so good there for so long. But I see this as a slight upgrade."

Jets bring in tandem of Aaron Glenn, Justin Fields

Several head coaching hires were lauded in league circles -- most notably Ben Johnson to the Bears and Mike Vrabel to the Patriots -- but the selection of Glenn in New York resonates, too. And Fields is considered by some as an ideal match for Glenn's efforts to instill toughness in Florham Park.

"A defensive head coach is going to run the ball with Breece Hall and a dangerous weapon to complement the offense in Fields," an NFL coordinator said. "AG will help the defense be even better, too."

Cameron Ward to the Titans

As the draft process unfolded, Ward's status as QB1 solidified.

Tennessee took its time to make a decision with the No. 1 pick, but it ultimately was not a decision at all.

"People had some questions about (Ward) coming into the process, and I feel like he did a good job answering them," an AFC executive said. "The Titans had far less doubts by the end of the process than they did to start."

Quick-hit draft moves