The Seattle Seahawks have bolstered their offensive line depth and their stable of Australians with the signing of undrafted free agent Luke-Felix Fualalo out of the University of Hawaii.

The 6'7", 318-pound [2.03m, 140kg] Brisbane-born offensive tackle finished his high school career at Mater Dei High in California, before spending three seasons at the University of Utah. He then transferred to the Rainbow Warriors to man the right side of the offensive line, becoming a starter in 2023.

Fualalo was invited to the Seahawks' rookie minicamp on a tryout in May and has now converted that opportunity into a roster spot as the team looks towards training camp in July. The latest Australian NFL product comes from a familiar pipeline, having worked with Conquest Athletic Performance in Melbourne, who developed Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Laekin Vakalahi and Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele.

The Seahawks are familiar with Australian talent, having made Michael Dickson the league's highest-paid punter once again, signing the Pro Bowler to a four-year $16.7 million extension a week ago. This comes shortly after Seattle was added as an NFL Global Markets rights-holder in Australia and New Zealand, alongside the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders.

In an interview with ESPN in 2024, Fualalo spoke of his journey to Rainbow Warriors, earning him the tag as one of the most interesting stories in college football.