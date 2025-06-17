Bart Scott, Damien Woody and Dan Graziano all explain why Mike Tomlin needs to win more than Aaron Rodgers. (2:02)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and safety DeShon Elliott have agreed to a two-year, $12.5 million extension with $9.21 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Elliott, 28, was one of the Steelers' best run defenders last year with 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 tackles for loss and 108 combined tackles.

NFL Network first reported the deal.

A former sixth-round pick, Elliott spent his first four seasons in the league with the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions before joining the Miami Dolphins for one year.

The Steelers signed Elliott as a free agent to a two-year deal before the 2024 season.

He has 395 tackles in 72 career games.