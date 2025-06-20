Cam Ward, Jeffery Simmons' trash talk fueling Titans

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As Brian Callahan reflected on the first day of the Tennessee Titans minicamp last week, one thing became clear to him: The intensity and energy level had reached another level.

Sure, that's going to happen as teams advance through the offseason program. But that first minicamp practice was a little different for Callahan.

A big part of it was the return of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons -- who checked into the facility after missing OTAs for personal reasons. Simmons is the clear cut leader of the Titans. He made his presence felt immediately by blowing up a couple of plays in the backfield and getting what would have been a sack on rookie quarterback Cameron Ward.

Simmons made sure Ward knew he was near him every time he got pressure, especially when he got the sack. That trash talk added an element that hadn't been as strong in Simmons' absence.

"It was good to have his energy back at practice," Callahan said after the first day of minicamp.

Simmons took the field with a more streamlined physique having lost what he approximated to be 20 pounds. He stepped on the scale that morning and weighed in at 301 pounds. His goal is to be more explosive so he can track down quarterbacks and turn more pressures into sacks.

Judging from how Simmons was able to get to Ward, he's made some progress, and he let Ward know about it. But Ward didn't hesitate to chirp back, which impressed Simmons.

"I've been hearing how much smack he talked, so I told him I'm going to smack talk to you too," Simmons said. "I saw it myself -- that you could have a guy with that much confident as a rookie."

Added Ward, "I need somebody like that, especially somebody like Jeff who's going to let you know he's there every time."

The back and forth was something that didn't happen as much in previous years, especially not from the quarterback.

"I think we found out that we have another guy that likes to talk probably just as much," Callahan said. "It was good for the energy of practice."

Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan explained Cam Ward's level of focus 🧠 pic.twitter.com/KBfXT33VZI — NFL (@NFL) June 12, 2025

The offense has always let its play do the talking. Ward seems different.

"I am not used to calling plays to a quarterback who's usually still talking when I'm talking to him," Callahan said.

For example, Simmons was talking trash from the sideline while Ward approached the huddle. Ward turned to Simmons and talked back.

"When I'm calling a play, he's doing all he's doing, but he's listening to everything I'm telling him," Callahan said. "It was pretty remarkable to see all the things going on and how much he's talking, but like his brain is still with me."

According to Callahan, Ward walked right into the huddle and "didn't miss a beat while calling the play."

Ward then delivered a strike to tight end Chig Okonkwo for a first down while under pressure. Being able to exchange jabs with the defense was one thing, but Ward's execution is what really stood out.

"The most impressive thing was him being able to get back in the huddle, get the play to the guys," Simmons said. "He was able to still operate the offense and throw the ball down the middle of the field."

Callahan's offseason program focused on finding emerging leaders for the team. There are different ways players lead. Ward has already shown signs of being a leader, especially among the rookies.

Ward campaigned for the Titans to sign undrafted free agent wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, who was his main target last year at Miami. They connected 69 times for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. While at Miami, Ward had the receivers meet at the facility for film study and prep at 5 a.m. during the week.

That habit has carried over to Nashville when Ward and Restrepo got there. The group now includes rookie tight end Gunnar Helm, along with first-year wideouts Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.

Ayomanor said the added layer of preparation allows him to feel more comfortable and confident heading into practice.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward, right, engages with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. George Walker IV/AP

Even the veterans are excited about the leadership qualities Ward has shown. Right tackle JC Latham credited Ward for his accountability. Latham said Ward will admit he's wrong "even if it's not 100 percent on him." He also liked how Ward didn't back down from Simmons.

"I guess Jeff must have gotten too close to Cam so he headbutted Jeff," Latham said with a smile. "As a quarterback who hasn't played any snaps and seeing Jeff as the top dog of the team, he's not backing down and going right at him."

Veteran running back Tony Pollard did Ward's signature "Zombieland" celebration towards the defense after Ward connected with Calvin Ridley for a long touchdown during minicamp. Outside linebacker Arden Key and the defense returned the favor towards Ward after cornerback Davion Ross intercepted Ward the next day.

"I just think as the quarterback you have to continue to motivate yourself and the guys around you when things are going bad," Ward said. "The quarterback position will always be judged off wins. So I'm just trying to win a lot of games in the NFL in my career."