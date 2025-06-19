Which NFL WR has the most to prove in their sophomore season? (0:51)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Coming off a season in which he averaged 7.3 yards on designed runs and 8.8 on scrambles, Kyler Murray wanted to get even better at making plays with his feet.

Among the list of things Murray wanted to work on during the Arizona Cardinals' offseason program was how the offense reacts when he goes off schedule. But that's a goal that he can't accomplish by himself. It's an all-unit emphasis.

"It's just we have to be better on off-scheduled plays because, obviously, I have that ability to make extend plays and we have the guys to go do it off schedule," Murray said. "So, I believe that's an area we got to be better at."

Despite his desire to improve when he goes off schedule, Murray is already fairly productive when he pulls the ball down and takes off. Since returning from his ACL injury in Week 10 of the 2023 season, Murray has 56 scrambles for 515 yards, an average of 9.2 yards per carry and one touchdown. During that span, he had 55 designed runs for 315 yards for an average of 5.7 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.

The risk is greater when Murray goes off schedule, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. But so is the reward.

"When you hit them you have really good numbers out of the pocket and when you don't, that's bad plays, turnovers, those are the things you try to eliminate," Petzing said. "So, there's kind of two windows that we try to emphasize in terms of one is true decision making within the system and one is almost like fast break basketball. Are you playing point guard the right way? Is the ball going where it should?

"I think those are game-changing plays. He's one of the few people in this league that can do it physically at a high level and create some of those. So, we want to make sure we're taking advantage of that."

Finding the space to run hasn't been as easy in the NFL as it was in college, Murray said. Space feels more limited, which is why it's been a point of emphasis for him and Petzing to figure out more ways to create and to get him out into space.

That includes off-schedule scrambles.

Murray is coming off a 2024 season in which he had 31 designed runs and 40 scrambles -- the second-most of his career, according to ESPN Research.

"Anytime I can get in space on this level, I love it," Murray said.

In 2024, Murray led the NFL with 8.2 yards per rush on all types of carries, the most among 83 players with at least 50 carries, according to ESPN Research. Since he returned from an ACL injury in 2023, Murray leads all 83 players with at least 100 rushes with 7.5 yards per carry.

The only players who also average more than 6.0 yards per carry are Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

To fulfill Murray's goal of the offense improving when he goes off schedule, it'll take more than practice reps.

"It's tough to do it in practice because some of it, it's not live and it's not real," Murray said. "So, I think it's just reps, reps, reps, reps. Practicing it as much as possible and you get into the game [it's] second nature.

"Guys aren't thinking about it."

For wide receiver Greg Dortch, it's a simple task when Murray takes off: "Get open."

With traditional drop-back quarterbacks, offensive linemen can typically play off a clock in their head, knowing that after so-many seconds, the ball has either been thrown or handed off, center Hjalte Froholdt explained. Not with Murray.

"I think it's just don't give up on the rep," Froholdt said. "Some of the most amazing plays last year was him freaking juking some dudes out in the back and boom, boom, boom and then throwing a dart and it's amazing to see."

Froholdt said the mission is to play until either he hears a whistle or feels Murray run by him. It hasn't been an easy transition after years of learning and playing under the traditional offensive lineman's rules.

He can tell when Murray is either approaching or by him by how the defensive lineman he's blocking reacts. Then he may be able to get the visual of Murray sprinting.

How does it feel, though, when Murray runs on by? Like "first downs," Froholdt said.

Murray wants to run more. Petzing wants to take advantage of that part of Murray's game. And coach Jonathan Gannon wants to be productive when Murray runs.

Gannon understands there's a balance. He doesn't want to push Murray to extend plays and also doesn't want to complain that Murray isn't playing on time.

He just wants Murray to "make some hay" when he takes off.

"It has to kind [of happen] instinctually," Gannon said. "I'll never say, 'I don't love your decision there.' I'm not looking at what he's looking at, but he's trained and versed and has the knowledge and the wherewithal, I would say, to let his instincts take over and be a football player."