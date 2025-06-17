SEATTLE -- Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was charged with DUI on Tuesday in connection with a February 2024 arrest, a spokesperson with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office told ESPN.

The misdemeanor charge was filed one day after the KCPAO received the blood-test results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab that were taken the night of the arrest. Sherman registered a BAC of around 0.11, above the state's legal limit of 0.08.

He's scheduled to be arraigned June 30.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2024, Sherman was pulled over after a Washington State Patrol officer allegedly clocked his Tesla traveling 79 mph in a 60 mph zone and veering in its lane on Interstate 405 in Renton, about 12 miles east of Seattle.

The WSP officer who helped respond to the traffic stop reported that he observed Sherman's eyes to be bloodshot and watery, and that he noticed "the odor of intoxicants" coming from Sherman's breath. Sherman refused a breath test at the scene and again at a WSP office before being taken to a hospital for a blood draw.

In 2022, Sherman pleaded guilty to negligent driving in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. Those misdemeanor charges stemmed from a July 2021 incident in which he allegedly drove his SUV into a closed construction site, fled the scene and then attempted to break down the front door of his in-laws' home.

Sherman, 37, made the Pro Bowl five times during an 11-year NFL career and was a member of the famed Legion of Boom defense that helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII. He last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011, and began working as an analyst for Amazon Prime's broadcasts of Thursday night NFL games in 2022.

Earlier this month, the KCPAO charged a Seattle man with a string of burglaries at the homes of current and former professional athletes, including Sherman's.