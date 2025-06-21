Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bucket hat, sunglasses, swim trunks and slides are not the typical attire for an unusually cold June day in western New York. That didn't stop newly re-signed CB Tre'Davious White from sporting the "look" around the Buffalo Bills' facility.

"He brings a different temperature to Buffalo," safety Damar Hamlin told ESPN.

"I've been telling him all week. He took a little vacation, and I told him, he just thinks he's still on vacation, but you got to fake it 'til you make it. So, you might see me in a bucket hat, some sunglasses."

The signature White style is welcome, but certainly not new. White was the first draft pick under coach Sean McDermott in 2017, taken 27th overall, and a fan favorite. A year after being released by the only team he had played for, White is back with the Bills -- after stops with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens in 2024.

His final game with the Ravens just so happens to have been in Orchard Park in this past season's divisional round. A variety of teammates and coaches took time before the game to greet White. But ending his career with that loss wasn't something that appealed to him. "I didn't want my last game playing in the NFL to be on that field against the Buffalo Bills, so that would have been terrible. That would be something terrible that I had to deal with for the rest of my life," White said.

So White, 30, told his agent this offseason he wanted to hear from him only if he had any news from Buffalo.

"I know it's a business, but [getting released] was hard," White said. "This is the place that drafted me. So many relationships that I really cherish for a lifetime. It was hard because it wasn't something that it was just up to me.

"So, that was the thing that hurt me the most 'cause I felt like, if it wasn't that way, that I'd still be a Buffalo Bill going into Year 9 with one hat under my name, and that's something that I always wanted.

"But moving forward, I got a bigger appreciation. Man, this place is so special, so special to my family too, that this is the only place that I really want to be and do it the right way."

White re-signing brings a sort of full-circle moment to Buffalo. Not only in White returning, but also in him re-signing in the same offseason that the Bills used a first-round pick on cornerback Maxwell Hairston, whom they hope is the future (just like White was back in 2017). The return to the Bills for White comes at a different stage of his career. He's able to bring experience and perspective to a defense that has undergone changes, while competing for a starting role.

Bills cornerback coach Jahmile Addae hadn't met White before. He was hired last offseason and just missed overlapping with the corner.

So what did he see in the veteran?

Addae felt like he already knew White, having watched film of him.

"I can tell you that what we saw on tape [with the Ravens] was closer to the old Tre White than what anybody had seen in recent years," Addae told ESPN. "And that kind of told us that, hey, he was flicking things back up and the body was feeling really good, and probably more of the reason why he was able to be brought back was that he had put together a pretty good campaign last year, which had us to feel comfortable with him being back in this building."

Addae specifically noted White's twitch, the ability to see and react and have limited waste of movement.

"He's elite and he still is. ... Not only has he not skipped a beat, but probably better [mentally] for the amount of time he's played in this league than he was his first time around," Addae said.

Buffalo Bills cornerbacks Maxwell Hairston, left, and Christian Benford, right, during minicamp. Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills have significant open competition for the cornerback role opposite Christian Benford, who signed a four-year extension this offseason. Remaining free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas was not re-signed by the Bills, presenting an opportunity.

"Felt like, if you watch his film, [White has] really improved from the start of the year with the Rams to how he played down the stretch," general manager Brandon Beane said. "He's another year off of the injury. So, we have a lot of confidence in Tre, but no promises were made. We don't really do that a lot anyway. We're ... just roll the ball and go. But yeah, we're pulling for him, and would love nothing more if he wins the starting job. That means we feel good with him."

White started for the team from 2017-23 and was named first-team All-Pro in 2019. Unfortunate circumstances derailed the progression of his career as he tore his left ACL on Thanksgiving 2021, returned for six regular-season games and two playoff games in 2022, and then tore his Achilles four games into 2023.

Prior to those injuries. White missed only three games in his professional career. The Bills released him last offseason alongside a variety of other veteran leaders during an offseason of change. His time with the Rams didn't work out as he continued to recover, but he showed signs closer to his old form than in recent years, per Addae, with the Ravens in seven regular-season games and two playoffs games.

The Bills' offseason brought a shakeup to the cornerback room with Douglas hitting free agency (and still remains unsigned), while the team also brought back 2020 seventh-round pick Dane Jackson. Jackson, 28, spent 2024 with the Carolina Panthers, starting three games and playing in nine, and Addae noted him as having "one of the stronger [offseason] camps."

Both McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich described it as "surreal" to actually have White back in the building. While he wasn't away for long, there have been some changes on the defensive side of the ball, including Babich taking over as coordinator, but Addae said that White has been open to coaching and is putting in the work.

"Terminology was easy to get back in, because the verbiage is still the same," White said of any adjustments. "But a little bit of the differences as far as some of the techniques we did when I was here the first time. But as far as catching back on, like defense, I 90% knew everything. So, an extra 10% was just different techniques that we do in some of the coverages."

Part of White's role is helping Hairston through a similar experience to what he experienced his rookie year given the perspective he has on being a first-round pick. "[Hairston's] Tre White eight years ago," Addae said.

Knowing the many voices at Hairston's disposal, White said that he has given Hairston "little nuggets here and there," and has been making sure he knows that White is there if he needs. During one offseason session, Hairston showed frustration after a play and got some feedback from Addae. White then went over Hairston and tapped him on the helmet in support. The competition aspect, White said, brings out the best in everyone.

"I feel like coming back as a better player, it's so many different ways than just on the field," White said.

"I feel like I can give my teammates more knowledge, just younger guys too. And just me, myself it brings a more gratefulness and just like appreciation for the game and for the people that I do it with because these guys here are just like genuine friends and genuine brothers. So, it makes coming to work every day easier because I get to do it with people that I genuinely like and love."