Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was cited by police early Tuesday morning for driving 101 mph, according to police records.

An officer for the Strongsville (Ohio) Police Department stopped Sanders at 12:24 a.m. for driving 41 mph over the posted 60 mph speed limit in his black Dodge TRX truck, according to records.

Sanders, 23, a projected first-round pick who was selected by the Browns after falling to the fifth round of this year's draft, must either pay a $250 fine for the fourth-degree misdemeanor or fight the ticket in Strongsville Mayor's Court on July 3.

Sanders participated in the Browns' mandatory minicamp last week. He remained in Cleveland along with other rookies for an orientation, according to Cleveland.com.