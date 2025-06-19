Open Extended Reactions

Five-time All-Pro linebacker C.J. Mosley has retired from the NFL after 10 seasons, he told CBS Sports on Thursday.

Mosley revealed his decision on his 33rd birthday. He had been a free agent after the New York Jets released him at the start of the league year March 12.

He was the emotional leader and signal caller on the Jets defense, but Mosley missed 13 games last season due to toe and neck injuries and lost his middle linebacker job to Jamien Sherwood.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019 after five standout seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, including three straight Pro Bowl seasons.

His first year with the Jets was limited to two games because of a groin injury. He then opted to sit out the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He returned in 2021 and recorded 168, 158 and 152 tackles over the next three seasons. His best season was 2022, when he was named to his fifth Pro Bowl and was voted second-team All-Pro.

Mosley, the 17th overall pick by the Ravens in the 2014 draft out of Alabama, retires with nearly 1,100 career tackles with 12 sacks, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three touchdowns.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.