KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Offensive tackle Josh Simmons will be ready for full participation when the Kansas City Chiefs begin training camp in July, coach Andy Reid said Thursday.

Reid also said wide receiver Rashee Rice, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, would also be available for training camp. Rice participated in offseason practices.

The Chiefs drafted Simmons in the first round this year (No. 32 pick) after he missed part of his 2024 season at Ohio State with a torn patellar injury. Simmons was a participant in the offseason practices and minicamp but those sessions as opposed to most in training camp are noncontact.

"You can see his athletic ability,'' Reid said as the Chiefs wrapped up their mandatory minicamp. "You can see his want-to. He's got a great attitude. He's approached everything the right way plus a little bit extra. You could tell if you just want to look at his rehab, you can see that he's got a mindset that, 'I'm going to get in there.'

"He worked his tail off to get there. So, we respect that part. He's done a nice job, he's worked well, and we'll just see what training camp does. It's different when things are flying fast up there and you've got full contact and pads on. We'll see how he does."

The Chiefs also signed a veteran free agent, Jaylon Moore, as a candidate to fill their vacant left tackle spot.

Reid also said Thursday he was not inclined to limit Travis Kelce's snaps this season or otherwise make concessions to Kelce's age. The veteran tight end will turn 36 in October.

"I'm not feeling that,'' Reid said. "It would be similar to last year I would imagine as it goes. So, he's in great shape right now, so I think he's looking forward to getting going.''

Reid said he would monitor Kelce's playing time as training camp and the season progresses and change the plan if necessary.

"I always watch him,'' Reid said. "I always keep an eye on him. I know he's getting older. He doesn't know he is getting older, but I do so I can be the bad guy in some cases there and if I think it's catching up to him a little bit, I'll pull off and put him where he needs to be. Other than that, he hasn't shown me any of that yet. He's done real well.''