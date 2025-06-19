Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' speeding citation for driving 101 mph this week wasn't the first time he was cited for speeding in Ohio this month.

According to a Medina [Ohio] Municipal Court record that was filed June 6, Sanders was pulled over by the Ohio State Patrol earlier this month. In that alleged violation, which took place June 5 in Brunswick Hills, Ohio, The Ohio State Patrol told WKBN-TV that Sanders was stopped for driving 91 mph in a 65-mph zone.

According to the record, Sanders failed to appear for an arraignment for that citation on Monday and faces $269 in fines and court costs. He was then stopped by an officer for the Strongsville (Ohio) Police Department at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday morning for driving 41 mph over the posted 60 mph speed limit in a black Dodge TRX truck.

The Browns have addressed the citations with Sanders, according to Cleveland.com.

"He is taking care of the tickets," team spokesman Peter John-Baptiste told the media outlet.

For the most recent citation, Sanders must either pay a $250 fine for the fourth-degree misdemeanor or fight the ticket in Strongsville Mayor's Court on July 3. Sanders, 23, participated in the Browns' mandatory minicamp last week.

He remained in Cleveland along with other rookies for an orientation, according to Cleveland.com.

A projected first-round pick, he was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of this year's draft, two rounds after the team selected fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Sanders is currently fourth on the team's depth chart behind Gabriel and veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.