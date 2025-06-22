Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that a Jalen Ramsey trade will happen, and he identifies the Rams and Chargers as teams Ramsey would be interested in playing for. (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Swinson's story: The Patriots ranked last in the NFL with 28 sacks last season, and with new head coach Mike Vrabel preferring an attacking defense that employs waves of pass rushers, the plan is to decisively avoid a similar fate in 2025.

The selection of LSU pass rusher Bradyn Swinson in the fifth round reflects, in part, the new identity they hope to create.

When LSU implemented a similar defensive scheme last season, Swinson's career took off as he posted team highs in sacks (8.5, seventh most in SEC), pressures (36, tied for fifth in SEC) and tackles for a loss (13). The Patriots hope that ascension continues after being surprised Swinson was still available with the 146th pick in the draft.

Swinson, whose stock might have been affected by not playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl and inconsistent participation in drills in the predraft process, has referred to himself as a "steal." LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker said Swinson's skill set and potential as a pass rusher made him worthy of at least a third-round selection.

"He has a really good football IQ. I think he understands when to rush the passer, whether that be from down-and-distance or clues from the offensive tackle," Baker told ESPN.

"Then I think he does a really good job of setting up his rushes. Like a pitcher, he has a fastball, but he knows when to throw the curve and the changeup, too. He has good twitch and good length. His get-off is really good and he has long arms. He does a good job using his hands with his pass rush."

Rookie spotlight: Taking a closer look at fifth-round pick Bradyn Swinson of LSU (43) during edge-rush technique work with assistant coach Mike Smith. pic.twitter.com/l9ZrkLDjLL — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 11, 2025

The 6-foot-3⅝ and 255-pound Swinson has the benefit of initially learning behind veterans Harold Landry III and K'Lavon Chaisson in New England. Baker said the Patriots' aggressive scheme to play on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage should be familiar to Swinson.

"That was one of the biggest philosophical changes from when I came in as [LSU's] new coordinator [in 2024], where the year before they really didn't. That's our philosophy, too, and that's what he's best at. That was a big reason you saw the uptick in production in Bradyn's senior year," he said. "I don't think he's a guy that is just going to be able to sit there on the line of scrimmage and be able to two-gap tackles and tight ends. It definitely plays into his strength."

Swinson, who turns 23 on July 4, spent the first three years of his career at Oregon (30 games, 1 start, 35 tackles, 3 sacks) before transferring to LSU. He was a backup in his first season with the Tigers (12 games, 35 tackles, 2 sacks) -- playing "behind some good players," according to Patriots director of player personnel Ryan Cowden -- before last year's breakout.

At halftime of the opening game in 2024 against Southern Cal, Swinson learned his grandmother Dawna Lynn David had died. He dedicated the remainder of the game to her, and Baker saw that carry into the rest of the season.

"He turned into a different player as far as his practice habits, as far as the work he put in off the field. It was really, really cool to see him grow in a short period of time," Baker said, referencing a fourth-and-1 stop against Ole Miss as one of Swinson's signature plays in 2024. "He's very charismatic. Got a good smile. He can win you over quickly because he is so intelligent."

Swinson, who is from Douglasville, Georgia, also has a rapport with first-round pick Will Campbell from their two years together at LSU.

"They went against each other daily, and I'm sure they will continue to do so. That's pretty cool," Baker said. "The little bit I know with Coach Vrabel, I think the Patriots are the perfect fit. He responds well to being challenged and tough coaching. And having Will there [should help] from a little bit of a comfort factor."

2. Pro presence: After bringing Patriots rookies to a Red Sox game earlier this month, Vrabel had them visit Celtics headquarters last week. Rookie receiver Kyle Williams, who grew up in Los Angeles, said it has given him a good sense of the pro sports landscape in the city.

"It's huge. You see Patriots everywhere. You see Celtics everywhere. Just seeing the love this town has for sports, it makes you want to give back and compete harder," he said.

Williams, who was hoping to catch up with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, relayed the main message from coach Joe Mazzulla and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

"Everything is a mindset. Mindset will take you further than what talent and skill can do," he said. "If you carry it throughout your everyday life -- how you do anything is how you do everything."

3. Meaning of a number: Williams wore No. 1 at Washington State and No. 2 at Nevada, which were already taken by Ja'Lynn Polk and Landry. Williams has quickly grown to appreciate No. 18, in part because of its history in New England.

"The legendary Matthew Slater," he said, adding that he hopes to live up to Slater's example.

4. Wise reflects: Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., who is in his first season with the Commanders after spending the first eight seasons of his career in New England, was a guest on the "John Keim Report" and reflected on some of the top lessons he learned as a Patriot.

On Bill Belichick: "One of the things Bill always said was 'practice execution becomes game reality.' That's one thing I've always taken to heart. Practice as hard as I can and exactly how I want the game to be. That's what makes great teams great."

On player influences: "Lawrence Guy would always tell me that I need to understand block recognition. When I first got to the league, it was about how fast I could move, relying on my talents. But learning how to build my techniques up, repeat those every day, and learn from guys like Trey Flowers, Lawrence Guy -- the way they use their hands and to recognize not only what play was coming, but how to stop it."

Wise was aligning as a top defensive end in Commanders' spring practices. He'll return to Gillette Stadium for a joint practice Aug. 6 and then the preseason opener Aug. 8.

5. Did You Know? Swinson recorded three sacks and eight pressures in a September game against South Carolina, making him one of just three FBS players to record both those marks in a game last season. San Diego State's Trey White (two such games) and Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku (second round, Cowboys) are the others.