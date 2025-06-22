Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter signed his four-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday evening, the team announced.

The deal -- worth $46.65 million fully guaranteed -- includes a $30.57 million signing bonus paid up front.

Hunter is the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to get his signing bonus entirely up front, according to his agents, Adie von Gontard and Ray Haija of Young Money APAA Sports.

Hunter was the last of the top 10 draft picks to sign his contract. Only two first-round picks remained unsigned: Cincinnati edge rusher Shemar Stewart (17th) and Denver cornerback Jahdae Barron (20th).

The Jaguars traded four draft picks -- Nos. 5, 36 and 126 and a first-round selection in 2026 -- to the Cleveland Browns to move up three spots to choose Hunter second.

Jacksonville plans to play Hunter on both sides of the ball, as Colorado did when he won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Hunter spent the bulk of OTAs and mandatory minicamp working on offense but did devote at least one full practice to defense.

Hunter practiced on both offense and defense on the final day of the team's three-day minicamp, which coach Liam Coen said is the plan for the rookie during training camp.