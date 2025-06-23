Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When quarterback Drake Maye arrived in New England on the day after he was selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, he stood on a stage alongside his brothers Luke, Cole and Beau and his longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson.

He told the assembled crowd that day: "If you're getting me, you're getting them."

It was an early snapshot of how Maye views family and loyalty, and that has only grown since then.

On Saturday, Maye and Hudson -- who started dating in 2015 -- married in North Carolina. The Patriots acknowledged the occasion on their official X account.

Meanwhile, Maye took to Instagram to share his thoughts on what the day meant, writing, "What a night! Cheers to forever. I love you!"

To which Hudson replied: "Best day ever!!!! I love you❤️❤️."

Veteran Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his wife Parker were among those in attendance.

The Patriots' most recent first-round draft choice, offensive lineman Will Campbell, was among those to reply to Maye's post, saying, "Congratulations brotha."

Maye proposed to Hudson in January.