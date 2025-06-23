        <
          Patriots QB Drake Maye weds longtime girlfriend

          New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was wed with his longtime girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson, over the weekend. New England Patriots/X
          • Mike ReissJun 23, 2025, 08:17 PM
              Mike Reiss is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the New England Patriots. Reiss has covered the Patriots since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2009. In 2019, he was named Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When quarterback Drake Maye arrived in New England on the day after he was selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, he stood on a stage alongside his brothers Luke, Cole and Beau and his longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson.

          He told the assembled crowd that day: "If you're getting me, you're getting them."

          It was an early snapshot of how Maye views family and loyalty, and that has only grown since then.

          On Saturday, Maye and Hudson -- who started dating in 2015 -- married in North Carolina. The Patriots acknowledged the occasion on their official X account.

          Meanwhile, Maye took to Instagram to share his thoughts on what the day meant, writing, "What a night! Cheers to forever. I love you!"

          To which Hudson replied: "Best day ever!!!! I love you❤️❤️."

          Veteran Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his wife Parker were among those in attendance.

          The Patriots' most recent first-round draft choice, offensive lineman Will Campbell, was among those to reply to Maye's post, saying, "Congratulations brotha."

          Maye proposed to Hudson in January.