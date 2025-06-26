Open Extended Reactions

The NFC East is jam-packed with storylines heading into the 2025 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles are reigning champs and have spent the past several months trying to figure out the keys to sustained success. (Jalen Hurts even went to the GOAT seeking answers.) One big factor will be whether they can fend off the Washington Commanders, who went from also-rans to contenders in short order under quarterback Jayden Daniels and coach Dan Quinn and now have the league's attention. The Dallas Cowboys are always in the spotlight and could be poised for a step forward themselves if the moves they made this offseason shake out. Then there's the New York Giants, a storied franchise that has been down in the dumps of late but enters with hopes revitalized after drafting quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round.

Giants reporter Jordan Raanan, Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, Commanders reporter John Keim and Eagles reporter Tim McManus set the stage for what promises to be an intriguing season in the NFC East.

ESPN

What is on the line for your QB this season?

Eagles

Jalen Hurts wants to be like Mike. A spokesman for the Jordan brand, Hurts spent time with Michael Jordan this offseason. Hurts suggested he sought Jordan's advice on what it takes to repeat as champions. "As competitive as he is, it would be unwise of me not to seek knowledge from him and lean on someone like that. And so that's something I value a lot," Hurts said. "The biggest thing is taking it a day at a time. We have these goals and you have these big dreams of what we want to accomplish, but ultimately it's a journey."

Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, is on his fifth NFL playcaller following the departure of Kellen Moore. Kevin Patullo was promoted from passing game coordinator and associate head coach to offensive coordinator. Patullo plans on keeping the verbiage largely the same, which should lessen the learning curve for Hurts this time around. "I've been here with him since day one and it's been great," Patullo said. "He's super detailed in what he does and the biggest thing with him is he always wants to get better, and that's awesome." -- Tim McManus

Commanders

What does Jayden Daniels do for an encore? Does he avoid the so-called sophomore slump or build on one of the best rookie seasons and establish himself as an upper echelon QB? As a reminder: Daniels was the runaway choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished seventh in MVP voting after throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 891 yards and six more scores. And, as Commanders coach Dan Quinn said, it's not as if they emptied their playbook last season.

This spring, Daniels looked even more decisive, and coaches stressed the details of his game such as footwork. "You can see the comfort level was there this year," said offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in late May. "Just watching him move around, he's not thinking as much, he's playing fast and letting his natural gifts kind of take over, and that's what we want to see. So, I expect him to take a big jump." -- John Keim

Cowboys

Let's start with the obvious: Dak Prescott's job is not on the line.

The Cowboys signed him to an extension through 2028 in September that made him the highest-paid quarterback in the game. There is not an escape until maybe after the 2027 season. But the contract will be something Prescott will have to measure up to in 2025. He turns 32 in July. In the past five seasons, he has missed time with ankle, thumb, calf and hamstring injuries.

The Cowboys have selected an offensive lineman in the first round of the past two drafts. This year, they added wide receiver George Pickens in a trade. Top receiver CeeDee Lamb is in his prime, and they hope to see big improvement out of their run game to help Prescott. He is entering his 10th year as the Cowboys starter. If he doesn't make a deep playoff run soon, when will it happen? -- Todd Archer

Giants

Russell Wilson already has the brand, Super Bowl and money that the other quarterbacks in the division desire. Now it's about salvaging and extending his career. This could be Wilson's last chance at a starting gig with this being his fourth team in five years. It's the reality even if Wilson says he's strictly thinking about "having success today" despite rookie Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings. Dart had an up and down spring, but he's the job-saving card for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen should things not go well with Wilson at any point this season. -- Jordan Raanan

What has been the most underrated move by your team?

Eagles

Drafting DT Ty Robinson in the fourth round. With minimal contact during OTA and minicamp practices, the offseason program isn't exactly conducive to properly evaluating linemen. But that hasn't stopped some of his new teammates from speaking highly of the Nebraska product. "That boy is fire, I ain't going to lie," DT Jalen Carter said. "He's moving good. He's a big boy. ... I think he's going to have a big impact this season."

Fellow D-lineman Jordan Davis added, "It's like he's been here for years." The Eagles need some interior players to step up after losing Milton Williams to the New England Patriots in free agency. Robinson, who finished with seven sacks, 13 tackles for loss and four passes defensed for the Cornhuskers last season, could very well factor into the rotation if he continues to impress this summer. -- McManus

Commanders

Retaining their entire coaching staff. This should pay dividends this season and for the next several years. They have scheme continuity on both sides of the ball. Defensively they spent the offseason digging into their issues and tweaking part of the scheme and preparation -- having the front seven meet more often together than in the past to improve their run game fits for example.

But the biggest plus will be on offense. Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's return after a season in which the Commanders had a top-10 offense in yards and points means quarterback Jayden Daniels has the same playcaller. Also, three of Washington's offensive assistants interviewed for jobs elsewhere and all returned. Had Kingsbury remained but one or two of the others bolted, it would have messed up coach Dan Quinn's potential succession plans, which are based on his coordinator getting a head coaching job and others staying. Now Quinn's plans remain intact, and the coaching Daniels receives won't change. -- Keim

Cowboys

Unlike 2024, the Cowboys actually made a lot of moves. They traded for Pickens, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and cornerback Kaiir Elam. They made some smart signings in free agency, which is where I'm heading, because trading for Pickens isn't underrated. It's smart. But not underrated. Bringing back Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency is an underrated move. They needed a pass rusher opposite Micah Parsons. While he plays a different game than DeMarcus Lawrence, opposing offenses will have to know where he is too. He had 10.5 sacks last season for Washington and didn't have someone like Parsons on the other side. In his previous tenure with the Cowboys (2022-23), he totaled 10 sacks. If he can replicate what he did in 2024, then the Cowboys will have one of the better pass rushes in the game. -- Archer

Giants

Signing cornerback Paulson Adebo. He's not a household name but at least gives the Giants a proven player at the position. That's something they didn't have last season, and it backfired in the worst way. Thrust into the No. 1 cornerback role by default, 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks had a mess of a season, allowing six touchdowns as the nearest defender, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Adebo's arrival allows Banks to fall back into a more realistic supporting role. And if that doesn't work out, Cor'Dale Flott, who has started 23 games over the past three seasons, can step into the lineup. The Giants have a significantly better defensive backfield after the signing of Adebo and safety Jevon Holland. It's going to be needed with the teams in this division loaded at wide receiver. -- Raanan

What is the biggest concern for your team?

Eagles

Turnover on defense. Vic Fangio saw a number of key contributors exit this offseason including Williams, cornerback Darius Slay Jr., safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and edge players Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. The Eagles could also start the year without linebacker Nakobe Dean, who is recovering from a torn patellar tendon.

Philadelphia brought in several veterans like corner Adoree' Jackson and edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche on one-year deals. Between that group, the rookie class and up-and-comers such as safety Sydney Brown and cornerback Kelee Ringo, the hope is there is enough talent to sustain a high level of play defensively in 2025 after finishing as the top-ranked defense under Fangio last season. -- McManus

Commanders

The defense -- and this assumes that receiver Terry McLaurin does not have a prolonged holdout in training camp while seeking an extension. The Commanders' defense was middle of the pack for the most part: 13th in yards per game but 18th in scoring; third in passing yards per game but 30th in rushing.

The run D was a major issue, especially against Philadelphia, which ran for more than 200 yards in their three meetings. The Commanders added size along their defensive line with Eddie Goldman, Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr. Will that be enough? It better be because, as end Dorance Armstrong said, "You can't stop the run, you can't win games."

The defense also needs to force more turnovers; they were tied for 20th with 17 takeaways and 26th with only seven interceptions. That's one reason they drafted corner Trey Amos, who intercepted three passes at Ole Miss last year, in the second round. -- Keim

Cowboys

A first-time head coach isn't the biggest concern. A quarterback who has had a difficult time staying healthy recently isn't the biggest concern. Impending contracts for guys like Parsons isn't the biggest concern. I'm sticking on the field for mine: Can they slow down the run? They have not made big adjustments in personnel in name or size. How new coordinator Matt Eberflus will attack the issue is with effort and running to the ball. It will also help if the offense can put up a ton of points so the opposing team can't run the ball as much. Until the Cowboys actually show they can contain the run, it will be the biggest concern. -- Archer

Giants

The Giants were 31st in scoring last season (16.1 points per game) and brought back 10 of 11 starters on offense. It's hard to imagine that an aging Wilson is the answer for all their struggles the past few years, but the Giants believe that better quarterback play will make everybody -- from the offensive line to the receivers to the running game -- more successful. "It'll trickle down from there," wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson said this spring.

The hope is that: Robinson gets to show he's more than just an average receiver; fellow receiver Malik Nabers takes his game to the next level; and tight end Theo Johnson becomes a high-end player -- all because of better quarterback play. -- Raanan

Who wins the NFC East in 2025?

Eagles

Daniels is one of the best young quarterbacks in the game and the Commanders have upgraded the talent around him. Washington defied expectation by making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game last season and should be taken seriously. That title game, however, proved that Philadelphia was in a different class.

While the gap between the two teams appears to have narrowed this offseason, the Eagles still have the talent advantage and deserve to be the favorites heading into the year. -- McManus

Eagles

Philadelphia. Yet another year predicting a repeat winner in a division that hasn't had one since 2004. But how do you go against the Eagles at this point?

Yes, maybe something goes wrong but entering the season it would be silly to bet against a team that dominated Kansas City to win the Super Bowl. The Eagles still have a dynamic offense and a top defense, despite losing two starters along the line. Yes, Washington and Dallas could mount serious challenges -- it's hard to duplicate what the Eagles did in a tough division.

But the Commanders, who lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, must answer questions on defense -- though they have the right quarterback in Jayden Daniels -- while the Cowboys have a first-time head coach and their own questions. The Giants will be good defensively, but quarterback remains a major issue. So until further notice, it's the Eagles. -- Keim

Eagles

We know the history and history tells us it won't be the Eagles. The Giants have the most climbing to do. The Cowboys were 12-5 two seasons ago, and when Prescott has been fully healthy (or mostly), they have been playoff contenders. Then there's the Commanders. Will there be some regression in Year 2 with Dan Quinn? Will there be more of a book on Daniels to slow down the quarterback? At some point history has to repeat itself, so I'm sticking with the Eagles, despite the departures of some players and coaches. -- Archer

Cowboys

Let's get a bit crazy here because that's the recent history of the NFC East. No, not the Giants. That gap is massive.

But since everyone is down on the Cowboys this season, it only makes sense they surprise and win the division. There is still some high-end talent on that roster and Dallas was good for at least 12 wins each of the previous three years that Prescott played double-digit games. So this is largely contingent on him being healthy. But to count the Cowboys out with Prescott potentially having the best weapons of his career seems silly. They will surprise. -- Raanan