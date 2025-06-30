Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Terrion Arnold just couldn't believe it was over.

A feeling of heartache still bothered the rookie cornerback on the day after Detroit's 45-31 divisional round upset loss to the visiting Washington Commanders.

As he reported to the team's practice facility during their locker cleanout on Jan. 19, he vowed that day to become a better player entering Year 2. The Lions have heightened expectations this season for the 24th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

"It was nothing but experience. Like, I always said, a lot of teams sit back there and play zone, but I had to go out there and challenge wide receiver ones, and I'm young," Arnold told reporters in January. "So, I know I'll be the best corner in the league pretty soon. I'm very confident."

Lions general manager Brad Holmes was pleased with Arnold's first season.

"He's a highly confident kid, and had some up-and-down moments early on, had some aggressive moments, which was a good thing, didn't have any timid moments," Holmes said. "But I think all those snaps that he played are going to serve him well going forward, and then you just saw, the waters were a little choppy early and then you saw the waters kind of calm down, kind of midpoint to later in the season.

"So, very high expectations for him going forward. Again, we all know how he's wired. He's wired the right way. He's long. He's athletic. He's got instincts. He's tough. He'll tackle. And so all those reps are just going to improve his confidence even more."

Arnold, 22, is looking to take a big leap in 2025 after a productive rookie campaign, where he logged nine pass breakups, third among NFL rookies last season.

Arnold did have seven defensive pass interference penalties (DPI) which was tied for the most by any player last season, along with D.J. Reed and Jaycee Horn. However, five of those were in the first four weeks of the season. Not only did Arnold clean up the penalties, but he also improved in coverage over the season. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, from Weeks 1-11, Arnold was targeted 51 times by opposing quarterbacks and allowed 32 completions (62.7%) for 330 yards and a QBR of 100.9.

From Weeks 12-Divisonal Round, Arnold was targeted 40 times and allowed 21 completions (52.5%) for 308 yards and a QBR of 86.3.

"Even at the beginning of the season, like the PIs, it wasn't a matter of if I was beat, it was a matter of just turning your head, locating the ball," Arnold said. "Those are things that you can fix."

With the Lions set to start training camp on July 20, veteran cornerback Amik Robertson sees Arnold as a big piece to help elevate the secondary. For Arnold, that is a challenge that he is prepared for after a detailed approach to correcting his mistakes this offseason.

"It was never a talent thing as far as lining up and somebody was better than me," Arnold said. "It was just things from my inexperience and not seeing, but the only way to get better and gain experience is by being out there."